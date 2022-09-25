15-inch MacBook Air, new Mac Pro, HomePod, larger iPad, and more coming in 2023, says Mark Gurman

Apple's 2022 product launches may not be done yet, but we may already know what it has in store for us in 2022. While we wait for the October product reveals from Apple. Mark Gurman, a noted and reliable journalist, has revealed Apple's potential 2023 product launches. He says we'll get to see a 15-inch MacBook Air, the new Mac Pro, the HomePod brought back from the dead with an upgrade, and more, all in 2023.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple's remaining 2022 launches, which he had recently teased, may arrive as a press release and website refreshes instead of an October event. 2023 looks rather promising.

New Macs, new HomePod, new iPad, Reality Pro Headset, and more

Gurman says Apple has a broad slate of products coming at us next year. To begin with is the 15-inch MacBook Air, which has been teased a lot before. Display analyst Ross Young has said that this one won't have the Pro bells and whistles when it comes to the display, so you can expect it to be similar to the 2022 MacBook Air, but bigger.

Next up is the new Mac Pro, which will complete Apple's transition to its own Silicon. Gurman says we will also see a new M3-based iMac next year. The iMac is one of the best Macs you can buy, and Apple seems to be skipping the M2 version to go for next-gen silicon with this one.

2023 will also see Apple bring the HomePod back from the dead, says Gurman. The HomePod will have an S8 chip we're seeing in the Apple Watch and will be more like the regular HomePod than the HomePod Mini. The display on top will be updated and may have multi-touch support.

Gurman is also saying that we could get a larger iPad in 2023, which could be the rumored 14-inch iPad Pro. Ross Young has also said that this iPad could likely arrive in early 2023. Also on the cards is a new product that combines the abilities of the Apple TV and HomePod, and adds FaceTime to it. Gurman believes we may see this smart device in 2023.

Wrapping it all up is the Reality Pro Headset, Apple's mixed reality headset. We've heard about it for a while now. Gurman confirmed the branding of these Apple Glasses recently, and looks like it'll be the biggest 2023 Apple launch.