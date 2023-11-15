Add a little bling with this Apple Watch Silver Link Bracelet, now $170 off on Woot
Make that watch even flashier.
The Apple Watch is a very impressive-looking device and adding a new strap only makes it stand out more. If you are in the market to show off that shiny piece of tech on your wrist and want an equally impressive band, the Apple Watch Silver Link Bracelet is down to $179.99 on Woot, a whole $170 off its base price.
With Black Friday just around the corner, there will be plenty of excellent sales on new Apple Watches but this is the lowest price we have ever seen on this watch. Though it may be a bit too flashy for me, the craftsmanship of the band is undeniable.
48% off for a lot of bling
Apple Watch Silver Link Bracelet |
$349.00 $179.99 at Woot
The Silver Link Bracelet is built from 316L stainless steel alloy and combines more than 100 different components into the build. Taking nearly nine hours to cut the links for one strap, it is built with precision, and the stainless steel makes it great for taking out on the go.
Smartwatch deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon | Samsung | Dell
As well as looking good and being very durable, the Apple Watch Silver Link Bracelet has multiple links in one and a release button, meaning you can add or remove links to change the size of the band on the go. This means that the strap technically only has one size, fitting on wrists between 150mm to 200mm.
It’s one of the more expensive Apple Watch bands out there but, with a great look, expert design, and a durable build, it’s an investment that will make an excellent watch look even better.
