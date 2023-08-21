AirPods Pro 2 are the ’Best audio device’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best audio device: AirPods Pro 2

The HomePod 2 came in with a shout of winning another award here, but the AirPods Pro 2 prevailed. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 boast amazing sound quality and awesome noise cancellation. But where they really excel is in their synchronicity with all your Apple devices. Get seamless pairing, fast device switching, Find My, and more all built into your existing Apple ecosystem. I absolutely love mine and would never be parted from them.

Honorable mentions:

HomePod 2 | Sonos Era 300

Nominees:

AirPods Pro 2 | HomePod 2 | Sonos Era 300 | Beats Studio Buds Plus | 1More Sonoflow | Nothing Ear 2 | Wiim Pro

Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners