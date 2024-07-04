Apple expands its Back to School sale to new countries around the world including the UK, Mexico, and others

Apple's annual Back to School promotion is now underway in multiple countries across the world including those in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The promotion runs every year and allows those in higher education to buy select products from the Apple Store and receive a gift card to spend on other items and accessories. The gift cards can also be used to pay for Apple services including Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and more.

Alongside a free Apple gift card, students can also take advantage of a 20% discount on AppleCare Plus.

International savings

The Back to School promotion is already live in the United States and Canada and this news brings a similar promotion to the UK and other countries across Europe while Mexico has also been added to the list among others.

In the UK specifically, students in higher education as well as faculty in those facilities can receive up to a £120 gift card when they buy select iPads and Macs. To get that full value they'll need to buy a new iMac, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro.

Those buying a new M4 iPad Pro, an M2 iPad Air, or a Mac mini will receive a gift card worth £80 to spend on a separate purchase or subscription.

These Back to School promotions will run through October 21 in most countries but be sure to check your local Apple Store website for any specifics relating to your location.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors