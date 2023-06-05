Apple store down ahead of WWDC 2023

The Apple Store has gone down ahead of the WWDC 2023 main event taking place later today.

Tim Cook and co. will take to the stage live from Cupertino to reveal all of Apple's latest and greatest software, as well as some exciting new hardware. The store going down ahead of big events is a routine and much-anticipated part of the Apple event cycle and confirms that we can expect new products available for purchase later today.

Expected hardware includes a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and the long-awaited Apple VR Reality Pro headset, an all-new virtual and augmented reality experience that could cost $3,000.

WWDC 2023

Other possible hardware announcements include a new Mac Studio, and any other surprises Apple might have in store.

On the software side, Apple will almost certainly unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and a new tvOS.