Apple store down ahead of WWDC 2023
It's happening!
The Apple Store has gone down ahead of the WWDC 2023 main event taking place later today.
Tim Cook and co. will take to the stage live from Cupertino to reveal all of Apple's latest and greatest software, as well as some exciting new hardware. The store going down ahead of big events is a routine and much-anticipated part of the Apple event cycle and confirms that we can expect new products available for purchase later today.
Expected hardware includes a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and the long-awaited Apple VR Reality Pro headset, an all-new virtual and augmented reality experience that could cost $3,000.
WWDC 2023
Other possible hardware announcements include a new Mac Studio, and any other surprises Apple might have in store.
On the software side, Apple will almost certainly unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and a new tvOS.
We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple VR, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9