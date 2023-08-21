Apple TV+ is the ’Best entertainment service' winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best entertainment service: Apple TV Plus

A surprise winner here (perhaps?), Apple TV+ pipped Netflix to be voted the best entertainment and streaming service among iMore readers. That might well be thanks to its excellent integration across all of Apple’s devices, or the fact that it comes free with a lot of different Apple purchases. However, consistent high-quality releases of shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, Hijack, and more have seen the show take off. There’s a lot of high-quality content, but it remains one of the very best-value services on the market.

Honorable Mentions:

Netflix | Disney Plus

Nominees:

Apple TV+ | Netflix | Disney Plus | Max (formerly HBO Max) | Apple Arcade | Xbox Game Pass | Nvidia GeForce Now

Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners