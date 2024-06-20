Apple's Back to School 2024 event now live — Get up to $150 as a gift card with these Macs and iPads

Apple has finally started its annual Back to School promotion for 2024, the company’s customary offer for students and faculty ahead of the new academic year.

As is the case every year, Apple is offering eligible students and faculty members the chance to score a new iPad or Mac at a discount, with the added incentive of a gift card of up to $150, as well as a discount on AppleCare.

Apple Back to School 2024

The promotion, now live on the U.S. Apple Education website is available for the following Macs:

A purchase of any of these will net you a gift card of $150 (except for the Mac mini, which is $100), which you can use to scoop a pair of AirPods 3, one of the best MacBook cases on the market, or even some software from Apple’s Mac App Store.

Likewise, Apple is offering students a deal on the following iPads:

Buying one of these will net you a gift card of up to $100, which is enough for an Apple Pencil with USB-C, or a good chunk of the Apple Pencil Pro, which is also reduced to $119 as part of Apple's education savings.

Finally, Apple is offering discounted AppleCare+ with the purchase of all of these products to the tune of 20% off. Remember, these discounts are all stacked on top of Apple’s education discount, which offers a variety of savings on the list price of its best MacBooks and best iPads. Apple’s M3 MacBook Air starts at $1,099 or $1,299 for the 13-inch and 15-inch models respectively, however, education pricing is $100 cheaper. Likewise, the M2 MacBook Air is $899 from the education store, rather than $999.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple’s Back to School program will run right the way through the summer, ending on September 30, 2024.

However, if you really want to make some good savings on a MacBook or iPad for school or college, you might want to wait for Amazon Prime Day. Many of the best Apple Prime Day deals will include big savings on all of these products, so you'll get an actual discount, rather than just a gift card. For instance, you can currently buy the M3 MacBook Air for $899. The best Prime Day MacBook and Prime Day iPad deals will save you more than Apple's education discount, and you can spend the extra cash anywhere you like, rather than at Apple.