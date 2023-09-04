Apple's iPhone safety feature could get a leg-up from an unlikely ally

In a surprise turn, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is helping Apple in the future of its SOS services. Originally announced alongside the iPhone 14, Emergency SOS via satellite allows Apple users to access emergency services without WiFi or cellular signal. It is a literal life saver and now it looks like Apple could be putting even more money into the service

Globalstar is Apple’s partner in providing this service and is in control of the satellites it needs to offer this form of support. Globalstar is currently giving 85% of its network to Apple for use in phones and will continue to supply the same portion of all future deals the company makes.

Emergency SOS Services has ensured continued support

As originally reported by Nola, Globalstar is set to pay $64 million to SpaceX for the use of its satellites, and payments will be made over the next two years. Apple will then have access to a greater array of satellites to use in its SOS Services.

These services can be used to text emergency services in the event you don’t have cell service, as well as share pertinent information with contacts, and share your location with anyone who can use it to get to you. It is currently only available in the iPhone 14 line but we anticipate it will also arrive with the launch of iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Pro , and iPhone 15 Pro Max . While Apple currently offers the service free for two years, we don’t know how much it's going to cost users going forward

On the Apple support site , it states:

“Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after the activation of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.”