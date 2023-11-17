Black Friday Apple deals gift guide — the best holiday ideas for less than $100

Black Friday isn't just a great time to pick up the best Apple deals for yourself, it's also a great time to buy gifts for friends, family, and loved ones ahead of the holiday season. But there are so many gift choices and ideas that knowing where to start can be a daunting prospect. Depending on who you're buying for, there are so many factors to consider. Thankfully, there's a wide ecosystem of accessories for every Apple product on the market, and even Apple products themselves that are cheap enough to land in our sub-$100 Apple gift guide for the holiday season.

So take a look at some of the best Apple Black Friday deals we've seen so far, and leverage those Black Friday savings to surprise and delight those around you.

Black Friday Apple gift guide — $100 or less

Gifts from Apple

Airpods 2nd Generation | $129 $99 at Amazon AirPods 2 would make a great gift for a young teenager or family member who already owns an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. They'll pair nice and quickly with all of these devices and are great for listening to music on the go. However, they're not Apple's latest and greatest AirPods

Apple Pencil 1st gen | $99 $79 at Amazon A great gift for a budding artist, or anyone who owns an iPad for school, notetaking, or just sketching ideas and drawings. Double-check the compatibility between the Pencil and the iPad you're buying.

HomePod mini | $99 $94 at B&H Photo This is a wicked smart speaker and perfect for any Apple user. It can fill a room with sound and is a great companion for any kitchen, dorm room, bedroom, office, or really anywhere else. There's four colors to choose from including three vibrant options in blue, orange, and yellow.

Gifts for gamers

Cosmic Red DualSense Controller | $74 $49 at Amazon This is indeed a PlayStation 5 controller, but it can be used with an iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple TV for gaming on-the-go or at home.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Controller | $44 $31 at Amazon This Bluetooth controller is a very cool retro option for gamers on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With all the connectivity and features you could possibly need.

8Bitdo Lite SE Bluetooth Gamepad | $35 $22 at Amazon This deal is for a much smaller controller, perfect for slipping into your pocket with your iPhone. This is the lowest price for the little controller, saving you $7 on full price to bring it ever closer to $20. This one doesn’t come with a cradle for your phone, so bear that in mind when you buy one.

Gifts for iPhone users

ESR 3-in-1 charger | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon The ESR 3-in-1 charger is a convenient little stand capable of charging an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time and it even comes with an adjustable stand for displaying the phone and a foldable design for taking it on the go. At $69.99, it is also the lowest price we’ve seen it at so far.

Apple MagSafe Duo | $129 $79 at Woot The Apple MagSafe Duo is great because it will charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch with two different pads. There’s a MagSafe puck for your phone, and then an Apple Watch charger next to it. It needs to be plugged into the wall, but it’s great if you’re staying in a hotel and want to keep baggage down. This $30 saving is a good one as well, giving you a much-needed saving.

Anker Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh| $45 $31 at Amazon This Anker Magnetic Power Bank provides on-the-go power for any MagSafe iPhone, with charging at 7.5w and plenty of juice. If you don't have a MagSafe iPhone you can still use the cable to charge your iPhone too. Now 30% off!

UGREEN RG 65W USB C Charger | $49 $39 at Amazon This cute charger is a tiny compact robot that can deliver 65W of USB-C power, perfect for charging any iPhone, as well as other devices such as the MacBook or iPad. Right now it's 20% off and just $39.

Gifts for iPad users

Kimdoole Magnetic iPad Stand | $61 $52 at Amazon For 15% off this stand, you can place your iPad at a level where it meets your eye-line. This way, you're not turning your neck repeatedly to watch a movie. Place this behind your Mac and have the best of both worlds.

Apple Smart Keyboard | $159 $79 at Amazon If you know someone with the iPad Pro 10.5, an older iPad Air, or the 9th generation iPad, this keyboard is the perfect companion and is currently half price.

Gifts for Mac users

Samsung T350 Monitor | $149 $89 at Amazon This 1080p monitor is the perfect partner to a MacBook or desktop Mac, ideally a second screen or a small primary monitor for extra screen real estate.

NZXT Function MiniTKL | $100 $49 at Amazon This epic little keyboard is great for gaming. It's compact, made from premium materials, and has some delicious lighting, the perfect Mac companion for any budding gamer.

Gifts for the smart home

Philips Hue White and color A21 | $65 $57 at Amazon Philips Hue bulbs are some of the best smart lights out there, and this is the base bulb that sits at the core of the product line. It can change color on command and works seamlessly with most smart home setups. HomeKit requires an extra hub, however, so bear that in mind. This is a small saving but an appreciated one.

LIFX Color A19 | $30 $23 at Amazon This LIFX bulb will work out of the box with HomeKit, without the need for any kind of extra hub. It’s a good price too, and this deal only makes it a little cheaper again. It changes color, screws into any screw-fit light fitting, and works seamlessly with your smart home setup.

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Color-Changing Light Bulb | $20 $15 at Amazon Nanoleaf is one of my favorite smart light makers, and it makes some of the best around. This is the smart bulb that makes up the base of a nanoleaf lighting setup, and it’s something I’ve got all around my house at this point. This deal makes it a little cheaper, so that you can get more for less.