Do you live in one of the most expensive countries for Apple super-fans? Here’s the list
Apple is a company known for making premium devices in a very premium price range. Unfortunately, if you live in Argentina or Brazil, you will need to pay a lot more than your geographical neighbors for the same tech.
With the Apple iPhone 15 just around the corner, now is a pretty good time to start shopping around for your next device.
If you’re wondering if you are overpaying for the latest iPad or AirPods Max, here’s all the data you need.
Paying a premium
According to CashNetUSA , Argentina currently has the most expensive Apple devices in the world. To get these stats, it calculated how much it would cost you to buy the following devices at retail price: iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Max, MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max 1TB, iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 Cellular 2TB and Apple TV 4K 128GB
A fairly extensive list of hardware — this provides a good idea of the price discrepancy across the world.
Though Argentina is the most expensive, it isn’t the least affordable. The honor (or should I say dishonor?) for this goes to Burundi, where it would cost 10,319% of the average salary to pick up the entire lineup.
According to this source, America is currently the most affordable country in the world for Apple products, working out to cost around 18% of the average yearly salary. This is then followed up by Luxembourg, Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark at 19%, 19%, 23%, and 26% respectively.
In this study, it was also revealed that Brits tend to pay hundreds of dollars more than Americans for the same phone, though buying one abroad comes with its own issues. If you were looking to head to the US to pick yourself up an iPhone 15 Pro Max any time soon, we would advise against it, what with the possibility of hefty taxes coming into your country.
If you just can’t wait for whatever Apple has next, here’s everything we know about the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Vision Pro, and watchOS 10.
