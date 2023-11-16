$100 off this Samsung monitor may have just convinced me I need a new one
A deal worth monitoring.
A nice PC and shiny keyboard may help your setup stand out, but one of the most important parts of your desk is a monitor. There’s no point in getting a device capable of making things look great if the screen you view it on can’t keep up. Luckily, one early Black Friday deal has tempted me to finally upgrade.
With $100 off the listing price, you can pick up the Samsung S61B Series 27-inch QHD monitor for just $149.99, a killer deal for an excellent monitor. An IPS panel allows for rich and vibrant color where the wide viewing angle compliments the built-in stand to sit comfortably on any desk.
Black Friday deals have started early so you’ll want to snap this monitor up quickly. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Samsung S61B, so we can’t see it lasting long.
Lowest Ever Price
Samsung S61B 27-inch monitor |
$249.99 $149.99
Coming with a 2560x1440 resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and AMD Freesync, this monitor is pretty great for gaming at this price point thanks to its smooth display, wide viewing angle, and ergonomic design.
Monitor deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Lenovo | HP | Amazon | Newegg
Not only is the Samsung S61B great for gaming at this price point, but the QHD display, IPS Panel, and advanced eye comfort technology make it a breeze for casual use, too. The monitor has a black, borderless design and a slim stand, which means that every part of it looks pretty and has an efficient design.
I use an old second-hand monitor and, feel like I’d get a lot of uses out of the S61B’s great visuals and wide 178-degree viewing angle. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a better monitor, now seems like the perfect time.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter