$100 off this Samsung monitor may have just convinced me I need a new one

A nice PC and shiny keyboard may help your setup stand out, but one of the most important parts of your desk is a monitor. There’s no point in getting a device capable of making things look great if the screen you view it on can’t keep up. Luckily, one early Black Friday deal has tempted me to finally upgrade.

With $100 off the listing price, you can pick up the Samsung S61B Series 27-inch QHD monitor for just $149.99, a killer deal for an excellent monitor. An IPS panel allows for rich and vibrant color where the wide viewing angle compliments the built-in stand to sit comfortably on any desk.

Black Friday deals have started early so you’ll want to snap this monitor up quickly. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Samsung S61B, so we can’t see it lasting long.

Lowest Ever Price

Samsung S61B 27-inch monitor | $249.99 $149.99 Coming with a 2560x1440 resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and AMD Freesync, this monitor is pretty great for gaming at this price point thanks to its smooth display, wide viewing angle, and ergonomic design.

Monitor deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Lenovo | HP | Amazon | Newegg

Not only is the Samsung S61B great for gaming at this price point, but the QHD display, IPS Panel, and advanced eye comfort technology make it a breeze for casual use, too. The monitor has a black, borderless design and a slim stand, which means that every part of it looks pretty and has an efficient design.

I use an old second-hand monitor and, feel like I’d get a lot of uses out of the S61B’s great visuals and wide 178-degree viewing angle. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a better monitor, now seems like the perfect time.