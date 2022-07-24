Editor's Desk: Apple fall events, Apple TV+ accomplishments, Rene Ritchie's big new job, and our new look

It's almost August, so Apple has no doubt finalized every new product it plans to announce between September and the end of the year. The most likely question remaining is when it'll make those critical announcements. Elsewhere, Apple TV+ continues to make big news. In addition to scoring more Emmy nominees than ever, the streaming service continues to release amazing new and returning content. Oh, and iMore got a brand new look, plus more updates.

Apple's fall lineup is taking shape

(Image credit: Apple)

With the MacBook Air (2022) now in stores, Apple can focus on the most important part of its yearly calendar. Beginning soon after Labor Day in the U.S. (September 5), Apple is expected to reveal many new products ahead of the all-important holiday buying season.

Starting in 2018, Apple has held at least two fall events every year to announce new products. Two years ago, it took the company three events to reveal everything, although having that many largely had to do with the disruptions caused by COVID. This year, we can assume they'll once again go back to two events: one in mid-September and another held about a month later.

At the September event, we could see:

In October, attention should shift to Mac with the following new product announcements:

If I were to guess, Apple will hold the first event on Tuesday, September 13, while the second event will likely take place sometime during the week of October 16 or 23.

Apple TV+(+++)

(Image credit: Apple)

It's hard to believe, but Apple TV+ won't turn three until November. Since then, the service has been adding fresh content almost weekly. Hollywood also recognizes it. In 2021, the already iconic Ted Lasso received the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. This year, the service received 52 nominations across 13 titles, including most of the biggies, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

While many of us are patiently waiting for new series seasons like Severance and Ted Lasso, there are upcoming titles that have caught my eye, including:

Five Days at Memorial: Another limited series based on a true story, this one stars Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Cherry Jones and deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Launching on August 12 with the first three episodes, Five Days at Memorial picks up a new episode each Friday through September 16. As you can see from the trailer, this should be a powerful series.

Surfside Girls: Based on the IDW graphic novel by Kim Dwinell, this live-action series is about best friends who solve supernatural mysteries in a California beach town. Unlike most other Apple TV+ titles I'm anticipating, Surfside Girls is family-friendly.

Based on the IDW graphic novel by Kim Dwinell, this live-action series is about best friends who solve supernatural mysteries in a California beach town. Unlike most other Apple TV+ titles I'm anticipating, Surfside Girls is family-friendly. Surface: Arriving next Friday, July 29, Surface is an eight-part psychological thriller from the executive producers of Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. It stars The Morning Show's Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a San Franciscan suffering from extreme memory loss due to a traumatic head injury. Sounds interesting, no?

Odds and ends

(Image credit: Rene Ritchie)

As you can probably guess, it's been a mostly quiet week at iMore news-wise, although there are a few other things worth pointing out.

First, have you noticed the iMore site looks a lot different? We hope you like the new look, which is easier to read than the previous one. Like most technology, however, the new site has a few minor bugs we're working on correcting. So if you see a weird table, photo, or odd text placement, know we're on it.

When we weren't working on the new site, we covered the upcoming removal of some titles from Apple Arcade — a first for the service. In the coming days, as many as 15 games will be removed from the premium service. Those who have downloaded those games can play them for two more weeks following the removal until they no longer work.

Finally, we're thrilled by the news that our former editor-in-chief, Rene Ritchie, is heading to work at YouTube as a creator liaison. The popular tech vlogger will now spend his days helping others become successful YouTubers. Great job, Rene.

Until next time,

Bryan