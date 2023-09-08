Everything Apple is going to reveal at the iPhone 15 event has just been leaked by a top insider

It’s that time of year again — Apple goes to unveil its latest products, and then someone manages to post them all online for everyone to see before Tim Cook can even say ‘good morning’.

In this case, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has managed to collate every single device that will be launched at the Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event, from the latest iPhone 15 family, some new Apple Watches, and a slightly underwhelming pair of buds.

Everything Apple is going to show at the Wonderlust event

The iPhone 15 family

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

As with every event at this time of year, the iPhone is going to be the star of the show. There are some big updates to the entire range, and it looks like the new handsets are going to look and feel a little different from the iPhone 14 line that came before them.

There is going to be an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. No Ultra model for this year’s launch.

USB-C is happening on all models — so long Lightning.

The screens on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are going to get a little bigger, as their bezels are shrinking. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus screens will remain the same as their iPhone 14 counterparts — 6.1 and 6.7 inches respectively.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the Dynamic Island pills at the top of their screens.

A sleek brushed titanium finish is going to replace the stainless steel on the Pro model iPhones — fewer fingerprints, lighter phones.

The base iPhones are going to get fancy new 48MP cameras.

The periscope telephoto camera is coming to the Pro Max only, with a doubling of zoom magnification to 6X.

A new ‘U2’ chip is going in all the new iPhones, which will “improve location capabilities, making it so people and devices can be tracked more accurately in the Find My app”

Pro models are losing the silent switch for an action button, which will be customizable.

The Pro iPhones will now be easier to repair with new internal chassis and structures.

New colors are here! For the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, there will be pink, white, blue, black, and yellow, while the Pro models will get gray, dark blue, black, and white.

The leather cases are gone, replaced with models made with “more environmentally friendly materials.

Apple Watch family

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

This year it looks like there will be no update to the SE, with the attention instead going to the new Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The watches will all look like last year’s, with no outside difference apart from material choices and colors. Screen sizes will remain the same as well, with the Series 9 available in 41mm and 45mm, and the Ultra 2 coming in 49mm.

The first new chip upgrade since 2020 in the Apple Watch Series 6.

The U2 chips will be coming to Apple Watch as well, improving location services and Find My.

There is a new version of Apple’s optical heart rate sensor inside the watches, along with a bevy of other sensor upgrades to improve the “speed, efficiency, and accuracy” of the watches.

Apple is looking to make Apple Watch Series 9 cases with 3D printing, and will start with the stainless steel version of the watch.

In the continued efforts to protect the environment, Apple is discontinuing leather watch bands — and stock of the steel link watch band from 2015 are now gone, suggesting that it will be replaced with something new.

AirPods Pro USB-C

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

Perhaps the most boring of the new products, but there is some news about the latest pair of AirPods.

The only thing changing with the new AirPods is going to be the USB-C charging port on the bottom — the rest of the buds are going to remain the same as the AirPods Pro 2 that were released last year.

The USB-C charging port could be coming to the AirPods Max and the base model AirPods as soon as next year.

The biggest updates are coming in software, and AirPods Pro 2 lightning users will benefit from those as well. They include more adaptive noise control, conversation awareness that will automatically sense people talking to you and pause music and media, and better automatic device switching.

Apple Wonderlust leak — iMore’s take

So there’s a lot to take in from the leaks that have just dumped all of Apple’s stuff in our laps, but we have to take stock for a moment and think about a couple of things. Firstly, is this reliable? In a word; yes. In a few more, Mark Gurman is one of the most prolific Apple leakers and analysts around, with connections in parts of Apple that most of us don’t know exist. He hasn’t got it right every time, but he has an excellent proven track record of what kind of different features are coming to the iPhone.

These leaks are about as reliable as we’re going to get, but what do they say, and what kind of surprises are there? Well, there are none. We already had a good idea of most of what came out in this leak, and it just proves what we already knew. That doesn’t make some of the updates any less exciting, such as the periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max models or the Dynamic Island on the standard models.

What about the stuff that’s missing? There’s nothing here about the potential battery upgraders, it puts a final nail in the iPhone Ultra’s coffin, and the price rises aren’t commented on at all — So there’s still some stuff to wait for come Apple’s event next week.