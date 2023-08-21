Herman Miller x Logitech Vantum Chair is the ’Best home office accessory’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best home office accessory: Herman Miller x Logitech Vantum Chair

The Herman Miller and Logitech collab has delivered an understated gaming chair that will look at home in any office, unless of course, you go for the red option, which is definitely not understated. The Vantum excels whether you want to get up close to the action, or you’re relaxing to enjoy a movie. It’s adjustable in nearly every conceivable manner, and breathable too.

Honorable mentions:

Anker 737

Nominees:

Herman Miller x Logitech Vantum Chair | Anker 737 MagGo Charger | Journey Rapid Trio 3-in-1 Wireless charging station | Alti Wireless Charging Desk Mat | Ugreen DigiNest Pro Charging Station

Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners