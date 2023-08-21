HomePod 2 is the ’Best smart home device’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best smart home device: HomePod 2

When you think of smart home devices, you often think of smart locks, lights, and cameras. But the action all starts with a good base, and there’s none better than the HomePod 2, Apple’s stunning smart speaker for 2023. It’s even better than the original HomePod, which is by far and away the best voice-controlled smart speaker in its price range. With exciting new smart home features, the HomePod 2 is a must-have for any serious Apple-powered smart home.

Honorable mentions:

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Nominees:

HomePod 2 | August Wi-Fi Smart Lock | Ecobee SmartThermostat | Philips Hue Iris | Aqara Smart Doorbell G4 | Nanoleaf 4D | Ultion Nuki Plus | Wiz Luminaire Portable lamp

