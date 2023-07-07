How to find good Apple deals online for Prime Day 2023

With Prime Day approaching on July 11, there are sure to be many awesome Apple deals to be had during the limited-time shopping event. At iMore, we want you to have easy access to the best Apple Prime Day deals that we find. But equally, just because there’s a great deal to be had, doesn’t mean that it’s a good deal for you.

Who doesn’t like a good deal? As a deal lover and self-professed expert, I’m going to take you through different factors to take into account when shopping for a good Apple deal online this Prime Day.

And before you know it, you’ll be a deal master, ready to find the perfect deal for you or someone else as a present.

Set your targets

We’ve all been there when a big discount for a product pops up, which you’ve been waiting for, or it’s found in a local shop at half the price, followed by trying to justify the purchase because it’s “such a good deal.” If this ever happens, the most important thing to remember when shopping for deals, especially for this Prime Day, is to set goals and stick to them.

If you’re in the market for an iPad, an iPhone, or a MacBook, for instance, make sure that you focus on those products rather than getting caught up on that great deal on kitchen knives and going over budget by the time one of the best iPhone Prime Day deals comes around.

Amazon has a great feature called Wish List, which allows you to add products you’re interested in and check for price ranges throughout the event. You can also set up push notifications so you’re the first to know if a deal appears.

Web browser extensions

(Image credit: Amazon)

Web browser extensions like Honey and The Camelizer from Camelcamelcamel are great to install on your web browsers, such as Safari or Google Chrome. Honey will search the web for coupon codes and notify you if the product you’re about to purchase has a discount code to reduce its price.

The Camelizer extension works specifically with Amazon and can help you see the price history of the product you’re looking for. This works great alongside Camelcamelcamel, which is an essential website to make sure that the deals you find this Prime Day are actually good deals, to begin with. Camelcamelcamel shows all price history from Amazon and shows price trends so you can make an informed decision when clicking checkout.

Stay alert

(Image credit: Future)

One of the most important things to do when looking for a good deal during a shopping event like Prime Day or Black Friday is to simply be relentless throughout the day. If you want a good deal on an iPad mini, for example, then spend the day refreshing Amazon and continuously comparing prices to make sure you strike when the deal is at its hottest.

Luckily for you, the tools I mentioned above take out a lot of the manual labor that used to be the case. Combined with genuine perseverance, you should be able to save a good amount of money and get the Apple products you want with relative ease

Watch out for competitors

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

While most of the deals on Prime Day will be found on Amazon, keep an eye on competitors like Best Buy and B&H Photo as lots of companies try to undercut Amazon’s deals to try and get your hard-earned cash.

I always suggest keeping an eye out and doing research into the available prices of a product before you confirm your order, just in case there’s a better deal to be had elsewhere. If you find a deal through iMore we keep track of other retailer prices so you don’t have to.

No better place than iMore

(Image credit: iMore / Karen S. Freeman)

And, of course, the most important tip for finding a good Apple deal online, especially during Prime Day, is to keep up to date with all the Prime Day coverage on iMore. We’ll have a live blog throughout the event as it runs through July 11 and 12. If you want to be in the know for all things Apple this Prime Day, then there is no better place than iMore.

Whether you’re looking for one of the best Mac Prime Day deals or one of the best AirPods Prime Day deals, iMore has you covered.