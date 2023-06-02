How to watch Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote - Apple VR, iOS 17, and more

WWDC 2023 is upon us, which means we're about to see Tim Cook take to the stage and reveal what Apple has been working on behind the scenes, from Apple VR to iOS 17.

There is so much to look forward to, with rumors pointing towards one of Apple's longest keynotes ever as the company looks set to reveal its next hero product, a VR headset called Reality Pro, Apple VR, or something in between. Luckily, watching WWDC 2023 live from Cupertino on June 5 is easy, so here's how to do it.

How to watch Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote

The easiest way to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote is on YouTube, as you'll find the app on most platforms, whether that's a TV or a games console. Apple showcases the live event directly on its YouTube channel, and you can watch it directly below when the show starts on June 5.

You can also watch the WWDC 2023 keynote on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using any web browser directly on Apple's website. The iOS device must be running iOS 10 or above, and Macs running macOS Sierra 10.12 or above.

If you own an Apple TV, the WWDC keynote will also be available in the Watch Now category on tvOS.

Developers can also watch the event directly from the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. There are so many places to catch the event, it's almost impossible to miss!

What time and date is Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote? Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote will be live on June 5 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm BST.

What to expect at Apple WWDC 2023 There's so much to look forward to at this year's WWDC including the rumored long-awaited reveal of Apple VR. Not only will we see the new headset but we're also likely to see all the latest Apple software updates like iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. We might even see the reveal of some new Macs.

How long is the Apple keynote? Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote is rumored to be one of the longest we've ever seen and could go on for more than two hours. Time will tell if this is true, but if it is then there's so much to look forward to!

Let the WWDC 2023 party commence!

