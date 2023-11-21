I'm not sold on Apple Vision Pro, these Black Friday Meta Quest deals might tempt me instead

Apple Vision Pro is set to arrive next year, with the latest reports indicating a March release date. The headset is the company’s first attempt at “spatial computing”, mixed reality experiences that include watching movies, playing games, and collaborating. It’s undoubtedly the most exciting product Apple has unveiled since the iPhone, but its mammoth price tag will likely be too much to stomach for all but the most dedicated early adopters.

Only a few folks have $3,500 lying around to spend on a virtual reality headset, myself included. I can’t deny that Apple Vision Pro is very impressive technology, and if I had the money I would buy one in a heartbeat. However, that’s simply not financially viable for me, especially when you consider the features and specs Meta’s Quest offers for a fraction of the price.

Earlier this year I finally got my hands on the Meta Quest 2 and was thoroughly impressed. While the Meta Quest 2 doesn’t boast display quality close to that of Apple Vision Pro, it’s terrific fun and a real winner for gaming, especially amongst families, thanks to arcade titles like Beat Saber. I’d wager that Meta’s fun-filled headset is the better buy for nearly everyone right now and will remain so even when Vision Pro is released to the public.

The best Meta Quest Black Friday deals

What’s more, the recent Meta Quest 3 update is a fantastic leap on the second generation model with a more potent processor and a 4K+ Infinite Display that offers almost 30% more resolution than the old one. So, if you’re looking for the perfect gift for any gamer or VR enthusiast, including anyone who owns a PC that it can be connected to, there are some great deals on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 that you should be seriously considering.

Meta Quest 2 - Black Friday

Given its age, the Meta Quest 2 is heavily discounted at Amazon for Black Friday. It’s 28% off, with a $100 saving on its original $349 price tag for the bundle. For just $249 you get the 128GB virtual reality headset and its controllers and a free $50 Amazon gift card! You can also get the 256GB model for $299 instead of $399, again with $50 of Amazon gift card goodness thrown in. That’s literally the same price as Amazon’s listing which only includes the headset, so there’s no reason not to score a gift card when you buy.

Get the Meta Quest 2 over at Amazon with 128GB of storage down to just $249, and they'll throw in a $50 gift card, making these savings worth $100. The Quest 2 is still a great solution for arcade gaming and families, and can even play PC games when connected to a powerful enough rig.

If you’re looking for a gift for a young child, a teenager, or a big kid of any age in your life, I’d say the Quest 2 is perfect. It’s especially good at this price for arcade gaming, watching YouTube videos, enjoying movies, and more. If you want a more serious offering and are willing to spend a bit more money, however, you should also consider the Meta Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3 - Black Friday

Sadly, because it was only released in September, there are no solid discounts to speak of when it comes to the Meta Quest 3. The best you can find is a bundle that includes Asgard’s Wrath (worth $59.99). The 128GB deal will cost you $499. That’s $150 more than the Quest 2, but still $3,000 less than Apple Vision Pro will cost next year. For that, the Quest 3 delivers significantly higher display fidelity thanks to two 2064 x 2208 displays, one per eye. The Quest also features the second generation of Snapdragon’s XR2 processor. The design changes in the Quest 3 are just as important as its beefier specs, the new version has an improved strap and the reports are unanimous in the comfort advantage this brings over the old one.

There are no specific savings on the Meta Quest 3 right now, so your best bet is this bundle that gets you a $60 game included. Asgard's Wrath 2 comes bundled with the latest Quest and is a significant upgrade on the Quest 2. It might be more expensive, but it's still cheaper than Apple Vision Pro.

The Meta Quest 3 boasts some significant improvements over the old one but has a price to match. However, when you consider what you’re getting for your money in the context of Apple Vision Pro’s $3,500 price tag, I really don’t see why anyone would wait for the Vision Pro. In fact, I might put my money where my mouth is and take the plunge with a Meta Quest 3. As a PC gamer, one of the biggest appeals is connectivity to a gaming rig for AAA VR gaming, something this new Quest should deliver in spades. Rest assured, I won’t be dropping thousands on an Apple Vision Pro headset, and these Meta Quest alternatives seem like the next best thing.