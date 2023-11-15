I'm saving $20 by getting this 3-in-1 charger to power my Apple devices overnight
I have the power.
A good charging setup can save you a lot of hassle before going to bed, whilst traveling, and so much more. As someone who owns AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max, I’ve been looking for something that charges them all with ease and I’ve finally found it.
With the ESR 3-in-1 charger being now $20 off its original price, you can do away with all those wires draped over your bedside cabinet and go to sleep confident that everything will be nice and charged for you in the morning. This is the best time to pick up a new charging solution, with this price being its lowest.
22% off
ESR 3-in-1 charger |
$89.99 $69.99 at Amazon
The ESR 3-in-1 charger is a convenient little stand capable of charging an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time and it even comes with an adjustable stand for displaying the phone and a foldable design for taking it on the go. At $69.99, it is also the lowest price we’ve seen it at so far.
One of the greatest things about the charging station is the stand, which can be adjusted from portrait to landscape at tonnes of different viewing angles. This means that you can combine it with StandBy mode to control music, look at your calendar, and customize your smart home easily.
You can entirely flip over the iPhone stand section, making it a portable device you can pop in a bag to bring to the office or take to a hotel. With a modular design, you can take off the Watch section to plug into the wall by itself, and use the stand without other tech on it, if you want a slightly cleaner look.
The ESR 3-in-1 charger is efficiently designed, smart-looking in any environment and, this Black Friday, I may just commit to a cleaner desk.
