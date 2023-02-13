iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, watchOS 9.3.1, macOS 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2 now available — Here's what's new

A ton of new Apple software is live and there are a lot of bug fixes in it.

Today, Apple released iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, watchOS 9.3.1, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2, and HomePod software version 16.3.1. While there's not much in the way of new features with all of the updates, they do address some annoying bugs and some concerning security vulnerabilities. Let's dive in to talk about all of it.

iOS 16.3.1

While iOS 16.3.1 doesn't contain any new features, it does fix some annoying bugs and addresses a continuous problem with one of the new features of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

According to Apple's release notes, which you can check out below, iOS 16.3.1 fixes an issue with iCloud Settings being unresponsive and also addresses a bug where Siri requests for Find My would fail.

The release also includes "Crash Detection optimizations," hopefully fixing issues where the feature would activate and call emergency services in error.

iPadOS 16.3.1

While iPadOS 16.3.1 gets its own update, of course, it addresses the same two issues that iOS 16.3.1 does. You can check out both bug fixes below:

watchOS 9.3.1

Unfortunately, there isn't much to talk about with watchOS 9.3.1. There aren't any new features and Apple's release notes for the new update simply say that the new software version includes "bug fixes and important security updates for your Apple Watch."

The release notes do not call out what specific bugs are fixed or what security vulnerabilities have been patched.

macOS 13.2.1

The story with macOS 13.2.1 is very familiar for those who came across the watchOS 9.3.1 update.

The update does not include any features but does address some bugs and security vulnerabilities. Apple says that the update includes "bug fixes and security updates for your Mac."

The company did not say in the release notes which bugs have been fixed or which security vulnerabilities have been addressed.

tvOS 16.3.2

Things are really bare when it comes to tvOS 16.3.2. Apple didn't provide any release notes, but the update is likely to address at least some of what was noted in the iOS 16.3.1 release.

HomePod Software Version 16.3.2

HomePod Software Version 16.3.2 is also available today. According to the release notes, the new version addresses a bug that would cause certain Siri or HomeKit requests to fail.

Apple specifically says that "this update addresses an issue where asking Siri for smart home requests may fail, and also includes general performance and stability improvements."

The new software version is available for both the HomePod and HomePod mini.

It's all available now

iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, watchOS 9.3.1, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, and tvOS 16.3.2 are all available to download now on compatible devices.

So, if you aren't doing anything tonight, feel free to spend it updating all of your Apple devices!