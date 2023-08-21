Logitech MX Keys Mini is the ’Best Keyboard for Mac’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best keyboard for Mac: Logitech MX Keys Mini

A household name in peripherals, it’s no surprise that Logitech scooped first place and an honorable mention amongst our keyboard winners. The MX Keys mini is small but mighty, boasting very cool features such as keys for dictation, emojis, and mic control. Not to mention it boasts 5 months of use on a full charge without backlighting, or 10 days with the glow switched on. Our honorable mention is its mechanical cousin for those who love tactile keyboards.

Honorable Mentions:

Logitech Mx Mechanical Mini | Keychron Q1 V2

Nominees:

Logitech MX Keys Mini | Logitech Mx Mechanical Mini | Keychron Q1 V2 | Keychron Q1 Pro | NuPhy Halo 75 | Wombat Pine Professional | NuPhy Field 75

