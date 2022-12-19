The best last-minute Apple Christmas gift deals that'll arrive before the big day

As Christmas rounds the corner at a rate of knots, you can easily be left wondering where it all went wrong and why you've not got anything to put under the tree. Those delivery dates are slipping away from you, and prices seem to be far more than they were when you looked the other week. You want an Apple deal but don't know how to get one in time.

That's what we live for — getting you the best deals in the run-up to the holidays so that you can finish your Christmas shopping with time to spare. Every single Apple deal here has options for expedited shipping and will save you money over full price. It's all organized by device so that you can find the Apple product that you want to gift this Christmas. So let's get started.

The best last-minute Christmas Apple deals with fast delivery

iPad Christmas deals

The iPad is a great gift to give over Christmas as it's a super useful device that you can find for some great prices. These are some of the best Christmas iPad deals that you can get in time for the big day. Remember to select the fastest shipping on checkout! Not bothered about shipping dates? Make sure you check out the best iPad deals and sales.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch | $799 $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You're going to need a Prime membership for this one. The shipping date on free shipping is really pushing it. The Prime option gives you more time to play with. This is also a great deal on the iPad Pro 11-inch. The $70 discount here marks its lowest-ever price.

(opens in new tab) iPad 10th Gen | $549 $499 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) There's next-day shipping available to most parts of the US with B&H Photo, and if that's not available then there's three-day shipping that'll still get the iPad there in time for Christmas. This deal is only available on two colors: Blue and Silver. It's still a solid deal, and well worth the color restriction.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air | $599 $549 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) You'll have to pay for postage, but you'll get it the next day so that you've still time to wrap it and stick it under the tree. This is also the best deal you're going to find anywhere, so you're not going to have to give up a good deal either.

Apple Watch Christmas deals

Apple Watches are perfect for slipping under the tree, with their small boxes, and, if you go for the Apple Watch SE, lower prices. All of these deals will arrive just before Christmas, with enough time to get them all wrapped up for the big day. Don't need an Apple Watch super quick? We know where to find all the best Apple Watch deals.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | $799 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This one will arrive the next day with Prime, and on Christmas eve with free delivery. The deal is a good one too for such an expensive watch, with a nice $50 off. That may not be the lowest the watch has ever been, but it's only $20 away from the lowest price. Plus, you'll get it in time for Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE | $279 $259 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) There's free shipping from Best Buy on the Apple Watch family, and it only takes two days. That will land the watch on your doorstep nicely before Christmas day. This is $20 off as well, so you're getting a great deal to make grabbing one as a gift a little cheaper too.

AirPods Christmas deals

We all love AirPods, and there's nothing better to slip into a Christmas stocking. Make sure someone special to you will never be without music on the go again by grabbing them a pair of AirPods this Christmas. Just don't wait too long, we've not long to go. If the timeliness of the delivery doesn't bother you, here are the best AirPods deals and sales.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $229 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) Grabbing a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from B&H Photo won't get you the best price, but it will get you them with next-day delivery. Even then, $20 off is nothing to sniff at, especially when you need a pair super quick.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 | $129 $114 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) These little AirPods are the cheapest of the bunch, although you can pay less elsewhere. If you want them as soon as possible, however, then there's no better place than B&H Photo. That's nationwide next-day delivery so you'll get them with plenty of time to spare to save some stress.

MacBook Christmas deals

Does the student in your life need a new laptop for school? A photographer a new workstation on the go? There are some great deals to be had just before Christmas on Apple's laptops, and some places where you can still get expedited shipping. These are the places we've found:

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This is the motherlode — a great deal and super quick shipping. You'll get a massive $200 off, and it'll be delivered the day after you order it. What more do you want? Oh, and this deal applies to all color options.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 | $1199 $999 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) Would you like the best price ever on the MacBook Air M2 and get it delivered the next day? You're in luck! You'll get this shipped to you with loads of time to go before Christmas, and you'll get its lowest-ever price. Very nice.