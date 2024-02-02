There are now 2.2 billion active Apple devices worldwide and over 1 billion subscribers to all of its services

Apple's ecosystem has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and it shows, as billions of people now use some kind of Apple device or software.

Just before the launch of Apple Vision Pro, Tim Cook took to Apple's earnings call to share some stats about the company going into the rest of 2024. Cook announced, “I’m pleased to announce today that we have set a new record for our install base, which has now surpassed 2.2 billion active devices.”

Apple also has 1 billion active subscribers to its services. We can't take too much information from this stat, given the complexity behind shared subscriptions and the number of different services available, but it’s a huge install base and enough to account for a sizeable part of Apple’s revenue last year.

The most expensive Apple subscription, at $37 a month is called Apple One Premier plan, which comes with iCloud Plus, Apple TV Plus , Apple Music, Apple Arcade , Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple News Plus. Though not every user will have the most expensive plan, this will, no doubt, account for billions of dollars each year.

Long Term Customers

Total revenue for Apple was $119.6 billion last quarter, up two percent from the same period last year. Part of this is down to the brand having such an active user base. Take the Apple Vision Pro for instance, a headset that costs a minimum of $3,499 and is only available in the US. It managed to make $600 million in a single weekend , estimated to have sold 180,000 units total.

Despite being quite an expensive purchase, it has already sold very well and some preorders were delayed upwards of a month from their expected delivery date. The number of Apple Vision Pro users will only go up as the rest of the world gets it. This all proves that, when you're locked into the Apple ecosystem, you won't want to leave.