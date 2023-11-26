These Moment accessories on offer for Cyber Monday could help jumpstart a Photography hobby

This may seem strange to imagine, but there was a time when you could only take photos with the iPhone's camera and nothing more. You couldn't take video, you couldn't use filters or Portrait Mode — it was a simple point-and-shoot affair. Nowadays, you can do so much on an iPhone, that accessory makers have come to the aid, to enhance how you take photos and videos.

Moment is a great example of this, where they offer a bunch of cases and lenses that attach to an iPhone. When you combine this with the Camera app, you can take some photos and videos in ways you wouldn't be able to without these lenses.

if you have an interest in Photography, or you want to start up a hobby for the new year, we've rounded up some discounted accessories for Cyber Monday to help give you the push.

It's important to mention that in order to use the lenses with the case, you have to buy a Moment mount. This one on Amazon, for example, is for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that you can buy for $3.49.

Moment Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon Not only does this case let you attach different lenses to the iPhone's camera, but it's also made of a strong material that helps reduce shock absorption when dropped. The buttons are also made of anodized metal, so you still get that premium feel from your iPhone 15 Pro Max. For $15 off, it's a great deal to start off your photography hobby. Price Check: Not Available at Target or Best Buy

18mm Moment Fisheye Wide Angle Lens | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Using this lens can give your iPhone camera an extra dimension in taking photos at a wide angle. At $20 off, it's a great way to test out your shots and see how they look on your Mac or iPad later in the day. Price Check: Not Available at Target or Best Buy

Moment M-Series 1.33x Anamorphic lens | $149.99 $75.99 at Moment Moment is offering a huge 50% off in its lenses to mark Cyber Monday — and it's this lens that we recommend to start with. You can capture photos at a 2.40:1 ratio, which means you'll be able to have those lovely black bars, and oval bokeh, unique light artifacts to give that genuine anamorphic feel for your photos and videos. Price Check: Not Available at Target or Best Buy

3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer | $105.99 $71.99 at Amazon With all these lenses, you'll need something to help you hold the iPhone at the right angle – or for it to stand up on its own so you can be in the photo. Thanks to this 3-axis Gimbal at 32% off, it can also track objects in the viewfinder to make sure that the photo or video is being taken at the correct level. It's an essential purchase if you want to get those captures just right for any occasion. Price Check: Not Available at Target or Best Buy

Best Apple and Adobe deals

It's important to mention that Apple and Adobe both offer some great products to help edit these photos and videos once you've taken a bunch. From Macs to Adobe Photoshop, there's plenty of offers to take advantage of in the Cyber Monday sale.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro)| $2699 $1829 at B&H Photo If you don't need the latest chip, the M1 Pro versions of the MacBook Pro are still monstrously powerful and available at greater discounts than ever before. You can bag a saving of $650 on this 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM model, with a nice big 16-inch display to enjoy. Price check: $1749 at Amazon | $1979 at Best Buy (refurbished)

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is the non-Pro iPad that’s powered by an Apple silicon chip, and it’s got power in spades. It's also $100 off at the moment for a very solid price that will save you buckets of money. Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at Target

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in at Verizon Save big on an iPhone 15 with this deal, if you’ve got an older device to trade in. That $840 will cover the whole price of the base device, so recycling your old phone could end up saving you loads of money.

Buy iPhone 15, get a free $300 gift card | From $23/month The iPhone 15 is also available through Walmart on AT&T, starting at just $21.64/month over 36 months. It has all five colors and all the storage configurations in stock too, then you just choose an AT&T plan to suit you. When you do, Walmart will give you a $300 gift card absolutely free.

Adobe Creative Cloud | $59.99 a month $29.98 a month Adobe's All Apps plan for its Creative Cloud subscription includes Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro alongside 20 other apps from Adobe to use across your devices, all for 50% off. There is also a student deal that offers a huge 75% off the same plan. Alongside 100GB of cloud storage and 1000 generative AI credits, this also includes Adobe fonts to use for your projects, and the latest updates for every app can be installed as soon as they’re available.