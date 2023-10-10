This is the only charger Apple users need to buy in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event

Ugreen Nexode 100W USB C charging station is a wonderful choice for anyone who feels like they don't quite have enough plugs and ports to support all of the devices they want to charge. Now, at a 35% discount, you can get a great piece of tech for even cheaper.

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days, the Ugreen Nexode 100W USB C charging station is down by $35, one of the steepest drops we've seen this far. Though Black Friday is next month, we can't imagine it dropping by more any time soon, making this the perfect time to pick one up.

Ugreen Nexode 100W USB C charging station $35 off

Ugreen Nexode 100W USB C charging station| $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon An all-rounder The Ugreen Nexode 100W USB C charging station is a great desktop charger with four ports capable of charging your devices super quickly. If you're looking for a little more power from your leads, this is a great way of getting some. Price Check: Best Buy not available| B&H $64.99

Smart home deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon

We recently had the chance to test out the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station and were thoroughly impressed by its build quality and charging capabilities. The same can be said for the much cuter Ugreen Nexode RG 65W Charger, which combines a nice display with a good charging rate. Ugreen is just great at what it does.

The Ugreen Nexode 100W USB C charging station is compact yet sturdy. It comes with a USB A and USB C port capable of putting out a max charge of 22.5W, as well as two USB C ports able to put out a max charge of 100W. This means you can power multiple devices at the same time with super-fast charging. With a sleek look, it can fit onto almost any desktop with ease. It helps that a 100W port can charge an M2 MacBook Pro from dead to 50% in just over half an hour.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.