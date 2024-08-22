Woman catches thieves by mailing herself a package containing an AirTag as bait
Wow, that was smart.
It's 2024 but criminals still haven't learned that Apple's AirTag exists. In the latest story of someone using an AirTag to solve a theft, a woman in California has used Apple's item tracker to help police find two mail thieves.
As reported by the Los Angeles Times, a woman in Santa Barbara County experienced her mail getting stolen twice. According to the report, "Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Los Alamos Post Office shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of mail theft. Thieves stole items from a woman’s post office box, and this was not the first time the box was hit, she told deputies."
So, she came up with the idea to mail herself a package with an AirTag hidden inside, and guess what? It worked. The report says that "the woman showed deputies that she was able to track the package to the 600 block of E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria. Deputies found the woman’s mail, including the package with the AirTag along with items that were likely stolen from over a dozen additional victims, according to the Sheriff’s Department."
There are stories like this for days
Apple's AirTag has been in the news for a number of reasons since its launch back in April of 2021 (has it really been that long). While some stories are quite concerning and involve people using them for nefarious purposes like stalking, others are positive, like the story of a woman who found her lost luggage using the tracking device. One man tracked his lost wallet across 35 cities.
The little item tracker, which can keep track of keys, bags, and more, integrates with Apple's Find My network. If you want to find the best way to deploy AirTag across your life, check out our list of the Best AirTag Accessories in 2024.
More from iMore
- New AirTag battery doesn't work? Here's why
- I lost my luggage, so now I'm buying an AirTag
- Apple AirTag review: Perfectly simple, perfectly Apple
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.