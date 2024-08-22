Woman catches thieves by mailing herself a package containing an AirTag as bait

It's 2024 but criminals still haven't learned that Apple's AirTag exists. In the latest story of someone using an AirTag to solve a theft, a woman in California has used Apple's item tracker to help police find two mail thieves.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, a woman in Santa Barbara County experienced her mail getting stolen twice. According to the report, "Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Los Alamos Post Office shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of mail theft. Thieves stole items from a woman’s post office box, and this was not the first time the box was hit, she told deputies."

So, she came up with the idea to mail herself a package with an AirTag hidden inside, and guess what? It worked. The report says that "the woman showed deputies that she was able to track the package to the 600 block of E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria. Deputies found the woman’s mail, including the package with the AirTag along with items that were likely stolen from over a dozen additional victims, according to the Sheriff’s Department."

There are stories like this for days

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's AirTag has been in the news for a number of reasons since its launch back in April of 2021 (has it really been that long). While some stories are quite concerning and involve people using them for nefarious purposes like stalking, others are positive, like the story of a woman who found her lost luggage using the tracking device. One man tracked his lost wallet across 35 cities.

The little item tracker, which can keep track of keys, bags, and more, integrates with Apple's Find My network. If you want to find the best way to deploy AirTag across your life, check out our list of the Best AirTag Accessories in 2024.

More from iMore