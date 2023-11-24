Your Mac is your artist’s sketching canvas with $300 off a Wacom graphics tablet this Black Friday

Apple, through devices like the iPad, Apple Pencil, and more, has put out some pretty impressive creative tech. You could end your artistic journey right here and still be able to draw well, but a dedicated drawing tablet may help you get a little more definition out of your work. Now that Black Friday is here, here are some of the best drawing table deals we have found.

Where to find the best Black Friday drawing tablet deals

From the retailers above, you can find deals saving hundreds of dollars. It’s important to think about the type of drawing tablet that is right for you as they all come in different sizes with different tools and use cases.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16 | $399 $299 at Amazon Saving 25% on its retail price, the Huion Kamvas Pro 15.6 inch Full HD tablet has a battery-free stylus, adjustable stand, 178-degree viewing angle, and 1000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring vibrant colors and easy-to-navigate canvases. Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | $379 at Walmart

Gaomon PD1161 | $239.99 $159.99 at Amazon With an 11.6 inch 1080 IPS screen and eight express keys for a tactile feel when changing between app tools, the Gaomon PD1161 is an excellent choice for someone on a limited budget or with limited desk space. It has a nice wide viewing angle and a 60-degree tilt to allow you some leverage over the tablet. Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | $324.95 at Walmart

Wacom Cintiq 16 | $799.95 $499.85 at Amazon With the Wacom Cintiq 16, you can save a whopping $300 on a 4k tablet with a 98% Adobe RGB percentage capable of 16.7 million colors. Like our previous choices, the pen is battery-free, comes with tilt support, and has 8192 pressure levels. Price Check: $499.95 at Best Buy | $499.96 at Walmart

XPPen Artist 24 Pro | $899.99 $719.92 at Amazon The most impressive on this list but also the most expensive, this 23.8 inch 2K QHD tablet is $180 off right now. Partially owing this to its size, the XPPen Artists 24 Pro comes with 20 shortcut keys and a two-way red dial to flip between settings and tools in an instant. With 90% Adobe RGB, it’s less impressive than the previous model due to its color choice but it makes up for that with a huge high-definition screen. Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | $899.99 at Walmart