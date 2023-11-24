Your Mac is your artist’s sketching canvas with $300 off a Wacom graphics tablet this Black Friday
Don’t draw a blank.
Apple, through devices like the iPad, Apple Pencil, and more, has put out some pretty impressive creative tech. You could end your artistic journey right here and still be able to draw well, but a dedicated drawing tablet may help you get a little more definition out of your work. Now that Black Friday is here, here are some of the best drawing table deals we have found.
Where to find the best Black Friday drawing tablet deals
- Amazon – Save $100s on drawing tablets
- Best Buy – Incredible savings on drawing tablets
- Target – Big reductions on drawing tablets
From the retailers above, you can find deals saving hundreds of dollars. It’s important to think about the type of drawing tablet that is right for you as they all come in different sizes with different tools and use cases.
Huion Kamvas Pro 16 |
$399 $299 at Amazon
Saving 25% on its retail price, the Huion Kamvas Pro 15.6 inch Full HD tablet has a battery-free stylus, adjustable stand, 178-degree viewing angle, and 1000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring vibrant colors and easy-to-navigate canvases.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | $379 at Walmart
Gaomon PD1161 |
$239.99 $159.99 at Amazon
With an 11.6 inch 1080 IPS screen and eight express keys for a tactile feel when changing between app tools, the Gaomon PD1161 is an excellent choice for someone on a limited budget or with limited desk space. It has a nice wide viewing angle and a 60-degree tilt to allow you some leverage over the tablet.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | $324.95 at Walmart
Wacom Cintiq 16 |
$799.95 $499.85 at Amazon
With the Wacom Cintiq 16, you can save a whopping $300 on a 4k tablet with a 98% Adobe RGB percentage capable of 16.7 million colors. Like our previous choices, the pen is battery-free, comes with tilt support, and has 8192 pressure levels.
Price Check: $499.95 at Best Buy | $499.96 at Walmart
XPPen Artist 24 Pro |
$899.99 $719.92 at Amazon
The most impressive on this list but also the most expensive, this 23.8 inch 2K QHD tablet is $180 off right now. Partially owing this to its size, the XPPen Artists 24 Pro comes with 20 shortcut keys and a two-way red dial to flip between settings and tools in an instant. With 90% Adobe RGB, it’s less impressive than the previous model due to its color choice but it makes up for that with a huge high-definition screen.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | $899.99 at Walmart
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Steven Shaw