Apple's 2018 iPad is a great entry-level tablet starting at $249 on Prime Day

A solid entry

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB)

A great entry-level tablet.

It won't blow anyone's socks off, but the 2018 iPad, complete with Apple Pencil support, is a perfect entry point for those new to the Apple's tablet lineup

This Prime Day, Amazon has discounts on a number of Apple products, but the most interesting discounts might just be in the iPad lineup. While the iPad Pro is the top of the line, the standard, 9.7-inch iPad, originally released last year, offers an entry into the iPad world at a much lower price. Available on Prime Day starting at $249, the iPad is great for those looking to take their experience with iOS to a bigger screen.

I'm a firm believer in big screens. I love having as much information in front of me as possible, so I'd rather, say, surf the web on an iPad than my iPhone. And while the 9.7-inch iPad doesn't have the biggest screen, it's notably bigger than any iPhone, and it's also less expensive than any other iPad, discounted or not. If you're interested in an iPad but aren't quite sure how you'll use one, the 2018 iPad is an excellent entry point, especially as it includes support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Get a capable entry-level computer for just $250

While Apple's second-generation Apple Pencil offers a couple of new tricks, it only works with the 2018 iPad Pro. Good news, then, that you won't be missing much if you opt to get the 9.7-inch iPad with the first-generation Pencil. While it misses magnetic attachment to the iPad and inductive charging, the original Pencil is still a great stylus, with highly responsive writing and drawing even with the iPad's older A10 system-on-a-chip.

With the improvements coming to the iPad's this fall with iPadOS 13, including Home screen widgets, improved multitasking, desktop-class web browsing, download management, and external drive support, there hasn't been a better time to be an iPad owner, and at these Prime Day prices, entry into the iPad ecosystem has never been a better deal. The 32GB Wi-Fi version is available for $249 this Prime Day, $80 off its standard $329 price point, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will run you $379, down from its regular $459 price.

