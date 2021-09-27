Though it only got announced a couple of weeks ago, Apple's all-new 2021 iPad is already discounted at Amazon. With $30 off there, this is the first major discount the device has seen making it the best place to buy the 9th-gen iPad at this early stage.

iPad (2021) | $299 at Amazon Act fast to secure a saving on Apple's latest entry-level tablet. This deal on the space gray 2021 iPad won't hang around for long, so be sure to place your order at a discount while you can. $299 at Amazon

$299 at Walmart

With the ninth-generation model, Apple's entry-level iPad is seeing an internal overhaul. While it looks almost identical on the outside to its predecessor, it is now powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip for use to 20x faster performance than the eighth-gen model. That also makes it 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook and 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet, according to Apple.

It also gains an improved front-facing camera that is 12MP with an ultra-wide viewing angle enabling it to support the Center Stage feature that debuted with the 2021 iPad Pro. When you're on video calls, you'll now stay in the frame even as you move around.

Other notable improvements include True Tone support in the 10.2-inch display for a more natural look in different lighting conditions and double the amount of storage than the 8th-gen model, starting at 64GB and going up to 256GB.

You're getting a lot of iPad for your money here with prices from $300. The deal applies to the space gray 64GB model at Amazon and you can also save $30 on both colorways of the 256GB capacity version. Walmart is matching the deals, too.