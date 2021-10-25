Apple's AirPods Pro have proven super popular since their release in 2019 and the noise cancelling earbuds just received their first update at the company's October event.
The AirPods Pro now feature a MagSafe-enabled case making for a much more pleasant charging experience for those using Apple's MagSafe charger. Though the new AirPods Pro were only just released, you can already score a discount on a set with $29 off at Amazon and Best Buy.
AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case
Apple only recently updated its AirPods Pro to include a MagSafe-enabled case and you can already save close to $30 on a set.
AirPods Pro
Don't want or need the MagSafe case? You can save over $50 on the original AirPods Pro right now.
Apart from the case, the new AirPods Pro are identical to the previous generation with active noise cancellation and transparency mode. ANC allows you to block out any ambient and background sounds around you and focus on your music, podcast, audiobook, or whatever else is playing in your ears, while the transparency mode lets you filter outside noises back in when you need to.
Unlike the AirPods 2 or new AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design for a snug fit. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help get the right comfort level and there's even an adaptive EQ that tunes your music to the shape of your ear automatically.
AirPods Pro are also water resistant, making them a great choice as gym headphones or for wearing while running.
The Apple-designed H1 chip inside the AirPods Pro makes pairing a one-tap process for Apple device owners who can also enjoy auto-switching between devices. Hands-free "Hey Siri" is available and you'll get some neat touch controls on the AirPods stems.
This is one of the best AirPods deals we've seen this fall and offers a great chance to make a saving ahead of the Black Friday madness.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
