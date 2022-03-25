Apple CEO Tim Cook will reportedly be in attendance during the 2022 Oscars awards ceremony this weekend. It makes sense — Cook's Apple TV+ streaming service is in the running for no fewer than six different awards.

While a number of Apple TV+ shows have stolen the limelight since its introduction in late-2019, it's the turn of two standout movies to get all the attention this weekend. Both CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth are in the running for three awards apiece, with the general consensus within the industry being that the former is odds-on for the coveted 'Best Picture' award.

According to Puck, Cook will be there to see any awards be handed out come Sunday's ceremony.

Apple C.E.O. Tim Cook will attend the show on Sunday, I'm told, and if he walks out of the Dolby Theater with the top prize, he will have triumphed just two and a half years after formally entering the film and TV business. Two and a half years. Netflix and Amazon, after more than a decade of original content, and five years of aggressively throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at lavish campaigns, will have been outplayed by their richer tech rival.

Given the six nominations, Apple TV+ has a real chance of a win, too. Nominations include:

CODA

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Siân Heder)

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Lead Actor (Denzel Washington)

Best Cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel)

Best Production Design

Both movies are available to stream on Apple TV+ right now and expect them to become even more popular after the Oscars. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to watch the movies, although Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.

If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.