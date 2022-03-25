What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook will reportedly attend the 2022 Oscars.
- Apple TV+ is in the running for six wins.
- CODA is expected to pick up the 'Best Picture' statue.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will reportedly be in attendance during the 2022 Oscars awards ceremony this weekend. It makes sense — Cook's Apple TV+ streaming service is in the running for no fewer than six different awards.
While a number of Apple TV+ shows have stolen the limelight since its introduction in late-2019, it's the turn of two standout movies to get all the attention this weekend. Both CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth are in the running for three awards apiece, with the general consensus within the industry being that the former is odds-on for the coveted 'Best Picture' award.
According to Puck, Cook will be there to see any awards be handed out come Sunday's ceremony.
Apple C.E.O. Tim Cook will attend the show on Sunday, I'm told, and if he walks out of the Dolby Theater with the top prize, he will have triumphed just two and a half years after formally entering the film and TV business. Two and a half years. Netflix and Amazon, after more than a decade of original content, and five years of aggressively throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at lavish campaigns, will have been outplayed by their richer tech rival.
Given the six nominations, Apple TV+ has a real chance of a win, too. Nominations include:
CODA
- Best Picture
- Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)
- Best Adapted Screenplay (Siân Heder)
The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Best Lead Actor (Denzel Washington)
- Best Cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel)
- Best Production Design
Both movies are available to stream on Apple TV+ right now and expect them to become even more popular after the Oscars. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to watch the movies, although Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Overcast gets its most requested feature and more in a big new redesign
The popular Overcast podcast player has a big new redesign out and not only does it look better but it's also dealt with its biggest feature request, too.
Apple slams Epic Games' legal case in appeal filing
Apple says that Epic Games has failed to prove that the court made any errors in ruling it did not have a monopoly on mobile game transactions last year.
Apple rolls out HomePod mini in Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands
Apple has confirmed the HomePod mini is today rolling out in Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
Find the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors and keep that screen pristine
Careful handling and smart protection will let you use your iPad Air 4 for many years to come. Get one of the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors on your device from the start.