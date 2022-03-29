A smaller Apple TV+ catalog but a focus on quality content is thought to be one of the reasons that the streaming service is doing so well with critics, according to a new report.

Michael Nathanson, a media analyst with MoffettNathanson, believes that the decision to stick to "quality over quantity" has so far stood Apple TV+ in good stead. That's according to a new WSJ report.

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 and while it has a smaller collection of content for customers to choose from, it's that decision to avoid the "arms race" that Netflix and other streamers are in, that has allowed it to collect some top-notch movies and TV shows. The recent Oscars wins for CODA show how important that decision has been — the movie cost Apple TV+ a cool $25 million, a record for Sundance after the movie premiered there in January last year. The movie went on to become the first from a streaming service to win the coveted Best Picture Oscar this past weekend.