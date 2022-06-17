Upcoming Apple TV+ drama Bad Robot has had a change of cast, with Arturo Luis Soria now off the project and John Ortiz taking over the recurring role opposite Vince Vaughn. The show will be written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, something that should give everyone confidence in what's likely to come out the other end of this project.

Deadline reports the cash change but doesn't say why it has taken place.

Bad Monkey is a drama that we've been hearing about for a few months now with the Apple TV+ show based on Hiaasen's popular 2013 novel.

"Bad Monkey" tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey.

As for Ortiz, he'll be playing the role of Yancy's best friend.

Ortiz will play Rogelio, a good Key West police detective who comes to his best friend and ex-partner, Andrew Yancy, with a life-changing assignment. It further complicates things that Rogelio's husband is also Yancy's attorney.

Other members of the promising cast include Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney, Natalie Martinez, L. Scott Caldwell, Ronald Peet, Charlotte Lawrence, and Alex Moffat — assuming we don't hear of any more changes before this thing is ready to go, that is.

