There's no doubt about it — Apple's products are designed with a premium feel. Character meets minimalism in the majority of its premium iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, the company has never built a soundbar to go along with its Apple TV streaming box. Bang & Olufsen seems to have stepped in to create what Apple's been missing and, lucky for us, it's on sale for Prime Day.
Bang & Olufsen is known for its incredible sound quality and its Beosound Stage soundbar, which looks like it was designed by Jony Ive, is on a rare sale at $300 off and selling at $1,699 for Prime Day.
See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India
Put an Apple soundbar on your wall with this Prime Day deal
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Soundbar | $300 off at Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage comes in an incredible and minimalistic design. It features three channels with support for Dolby Atmos powered by eleven drivers. It also supports HDMI Arc, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2.
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage comes in an incredible Scandinavian and minimalistic design that looks like a perfect companion to rest your Apple TV's Siri Remote on. The soundbar features three channels and Dolby Atmos to move sound around you in three-dimensional space. Eleven drivers power the speakers to the point where the company says that "no separate subwoofer is needed."
It also, thankfully, connects to TVs with an HDMI cable and supports HDMI Arc, which ensures lower latency and higher audio quality than soundbars that only use an audio cable. The soundbar also supports Bluetooth and AirPlay 2, so you can stream music from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly to the soundbar in the highest quality possible.
If you care about the design of the technology that goes into your home and are looking for something that looks as good as it sounds, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage is a beautiful choice.
If you're looking for Apple sound on the go you can always go for some AirPods. There are a ton of AirPods Prime Day deals live now if you're interested.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.
This Roku Ultra 4K streaming box is less than $80 but be quick
The world of streaming boxes can be a complicated one, but it can be made more straightforward when you get the chance to save on one of the better releases in the market. That's the case right now, with the Roku Ultra now selling for just $79.99, down from the usual $100 asking price.
Here are some of our favorite cases to protect your iPhone 12 Pro
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.