There's no doubt about it — Apple's products are designed with a premium feel. Character meets minimalism in the majority of its premium iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, the company has never built a soundbar to go along with its Apple TV streaming box. Bang & Olufsen seems to have stepped in to create what Apple's been missing and, lucky for us, it's on sale for Prime Day.

Bang & Olufsen is known for its incredible sound quality and its Beosound Stage soundbar, which looks like it was designed by Jony Ive, is on a rare sale at $300 off and selling at $1,699 for Prime Day.

Put an Apple soundbar on your wall with this Prime Day deal

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Soundbar | $300 off at Amazon The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage comes in an incredible and minimalistic design. It features three channels with support for Dolby Atmos powered by eleven drivers. It also supports HDMI Arc, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2. $1,699 at Amazon

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage comes in an incredible Scandinavian and minimalistic design that looks like a perfect companion to rest your Apple TV's Siri Remote on. The soundbar features three channels and Dolby Atmos to move sound around you in three-dimensional space. Eleven drivers power the speakers to the point where the company says that "no separate subwoofer is needed."

It also, thankfully, connects to TVs with an HDMI cable and supports HDMI Arc, which ensures lower latency and higher audio quality than soundbars that only use an audio cable. The soundbar also supports Bluetooth and AirPlay 2, so you can stream music from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly to the soundbar in the highest quality possible.

If you care about the design of the technology that goes into your home and are looking for something that looks as good as it sounds, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage is a beautiful choice.

