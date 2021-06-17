Amazon has actually been offering the AirPods Pro at a discount for a little while so you can sneak in there and bag yourself a set before Amazon's huge annual sale draws in many more potential buyers. Though they have been this price for a little while, being able to get a set of Apple's premium earbuds at 25% off is nothing to be sniffed at.

Apple's AirPods Pro are a hot-ticket item all year round but when there's a major sale on, they fly off the virtual shelves even quicker than usual. With the big Amazon event just around the corner, those that have been holding out for Prime Day AirPods deals will be ready to pounce, though you don't need to wait until next week to save.

Amazon is taking $52 off the regular price of AirPods Pro and you can have them delivered quickly with Amazon Prime. This price is matched at Walmart .

There are a few things that set the AirPods Pro apart from the regular AirPods earbuds. Firstly, they feature active noise cancellation. ANC can block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time.

There's also a transparency mode that allows you to filter back in those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment — great if you're crossing the street while walking the dog or out on a run, for example, so you can hear any traffic noise.

AirPods Pro are also in-ear earbuds with three different sizes of silicone ear tips provided to get a snug fit. The regular AirPods just have a 'universal' fit which doesn't always work out for all the various different ear shapes out there. The in-ear fit also allows adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user.

You'll benefit from improved water and sweat resistance with the Pro model, too, with an IPX4 rating giving you confidence if you get caught in the rain or want to use these while working out at the gym.

It's super easy to set your AirPods Pro up with your Apple devices with one-tap pairing and automatic device switching enabled by Apple's custom H1 wireless chipset. Touch controls on the earbud stems allow you to skip tracks or answer calls and you can even use hands-free "Hey Siri" to ask your voice assistant something. You can also use them over Bluetooth with non-Apple devices.