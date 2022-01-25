If you missed the stellar deals we saw on Beats headphones during the holidays, you have another opportunity to save at Amazon — but only for today.

Over there, you can score a pair of Beats Studio3 for just $175 — that's half the price you'd pay for them directly at Apple and just $5 more than their all-time low price set during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The deal applies to various colorways, but prices will rise once the day is out.

Beats Studio3 deal offers 50% discount

Beats Studio3 | $175 off The Studio3 headphones feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls, and support for taking calls or using Siri. Various colors are down to this low price today only. $174.99 at Amazon

The biggest selling point of the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones is the active noise cancellation, which lets you tune everything else out while focusing entirely on your tunes. Enjoy music, podcasts, movies, TV shows, or a game without having to crank the volume to drown out your surroundings.

How long can you enjoy all of that content before needing to charge your headphones? A long time, actually. The headphones feature 22 hours of battery life when using active noise cancellation and a whopping 40 hours of battery life when the feature is turned off. If things get dire, plugging them in for just 10 minutes will kick in Fast Fuel and get you another 3 hours of listening time.

All of these features, while great on their own, are made even better by the fact that these headphones pack in the W1 chip. The processor makes it easy to pair your headphones, and switch the connection between, all of your Apple devices. This also enables them to support Audio Sharing, which lets you share audio from your iPhone or iPad between two sets of headphones.

Our review gave the Beats Studio3 four stars, praising their easy connectivity and lengthy battery life. The headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB charging cable, and a hard shell carrying case that the headphones fold neatly into when not in use.

If you're not sold on the Beats Studio3 cans, check out our list of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for some other choice picks with varying features and price points.