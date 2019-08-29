Best Accessories for Fitbit Versa iMore 2019

So, you've got a Fitbit Versa, and you're ready to accessorize? Well, look no further! We've got you covered with everything from bands to chargers to screen protectors, with this list of the very best accessories for your Fitbit Versa.

Versa me this

Trick your Fitbit Versa out with this list of awesome accessories! We've got bands for everyone and every style as well as earbuds and charging stations. Get the most out of your Fitbit and make it uniquely yours.

Our favorites are the Enacfire Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones because you have the capability of storing 300+ songs and accessing unlimited Pandora playlists through your Versa. Why not listen to your jams on these superior, wireless, high-quality sound, Bluetooth headphones?

Maybe you're looking for a band with a bit of sophistication? Try the Horween Leather Band for a sophisticated aesthetic, or maybe you're looking for a color for every occasion? Try the Ouwegaga Bands, so you can rock the rainbow. Whatever your Fitbit Versa accessory needs are, we've got you covered from A to Z.

