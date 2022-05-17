Best accessories for HomePod mini iMore 2022

Apple's small but mighty HomePod mini brings convenient Siri controls, excellent sound, and more to your home. While cheaper than the original, the smaller HomePod is still a hefty investment. So, if you want to protect or expand your speaker's capabilities, you need the best accessories for HomePod mini. Whether you are looking for cases, stands, HomeKit accessories or a way to upgrade your home theater — these are the best accessories for HomePod mini.

Get the most out of your smart speaker with the best accessories for HomePod mini

The best accessories for HomePod mini provide the essentials like protection and portability, but they can also extend the capabilities of Apple's smart speaker. With an Apple TV 4K in your home, you can upgrade your home theater setup by using the HomePod mini as a speaker, or with HomeKit accessories, you can turn on your lights using just your voice.

If you want to reduce clutter in your home, the STANSTAR Outlet Wall Mount for Homepod Mini can help. This handy outlet mount gets your HomePod mini and power cord off your kitchen counter with a frame that hangs from the HomePod's USB brick.

Are you looking to jump into the wonderful world of HomeKit now that you have a HomePod mini? Then the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb is the best place to start. Nanoleaf's bulb connects to the HomePod mini via Thread which offered rock-solid reliability and lightning-fast response times when we went hands-on with it in our review.