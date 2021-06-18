Best accessories for HomePod mini iMore 2021

Apple's small but mighty HomePod mini brings convenient Siri controls, excellent sound, and so much more to your home. While cheaper than the original, the smaller HomePod is still an investment, so if you want to protect or expand your speaker's capabilities, you need the best accessories for HomePod mini. Whether you are looking for cases, stands, HomeKit accessories, or a way to upgrade your home theater — these are the best accessories for HomePod mini.

Get the most out of your smart speaker with the best accessories for HomePod mini

The best accessories for HomePod mini not only provide the essentials like protection and portability, but they can also extend the capabilities of Apple's smart speaker. With an Apple TV 4K in your home, you can upgrade your home theater setup by using the HomePod mini as a speaker, or with HomeKit accessories, you can turn on your lights using just your voice.

If you want to reduce clutter in your home, then the STANSTAR Outlet Wall Mount for Homepod Mini can help. This handy outlet mount gets your HomePod mini and power cord up off of your kitchen counter with a frame that hangs from the HomePod's USB brick.

Are you looking to jump into the wonderful world of HomeKit now that you have a HomePod mini? Then the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb is the best place to start. Nanoleaf's bulb connects to your HomePod mini via Thread which offers rock-solid reliability and lightning-fast response times to all of your Siri requests through your smart speaker.