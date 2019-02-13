The Fitbit Zip is a great entry into the world of fitness trackers. It's small and easy to clip anywhere on your body, so it'll stay out of the way while you're working out. It keeps track of your steps, distance moved, and calories burned and will sync it all back with your smartphone, so you can use the Fitbit app to keep track of all your fitness goals. Unfortnately there aren't too many accessories for the Zip, which is Fitbit's most basic offering, but we've compiled some of the best we could find right here.

Fitbit has become a household name due to its wide range of high quality fitness trackers and wearables. The Zip is its entry level tracker that acts as a discreet yet accurate pedometer. Due to its nature as a pretty simple and straightforward gadget, there's not a whole lot of ways to accessorize it. I would probably recommend the WoCase ZipBand because it makes it so much more convenient, especially for workouts.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.