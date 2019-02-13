The Fitbit Zip is a great entry into the world of fitness trackers. It's small and easy to clip anywhere on your body, so it'll stay out of the way while you're working out. It keeps track of your steps, distance moved, and calories burned and will sync it all back with your smartphone, so you can use the Fitbit app to keep track of all your fitness goals. Unfortnately there aren't too many accessories for the Zip, which is Fitbit's most basic offering, but we've compiled some of the best we could find right here.
Extra clips
EverAct Clip Holder
The Zip comes with one clip included, but seeing as how small the thing is, it might be a good idea to pick up an extra clip or two. Plus, it's hard to find the Zip in any other color than black so these guys are a good way to brighten the color up a bit.
Clips with flair
Dunfire Colorful Clip Holder
If want a little more flair than just a basic color, the Dunfire clip holders come with polka dots on them! Dunfire also makes holders with solid colors and also offers multipacks so you can save a bit too.
Wear it like a watch
WoCase ZipBand
Sometimes it's so much easier to wear a fitness tracker on your wrist than clipped somewhere where you might forget it. The WoCase ZipBand turns your Zip into a pseudo-smartwatch by allowing you to strap it to your wrist. It comes in several different colors and just might make it a bit easier to interact with throughout the day. You can also get multipacks so you can have a different color to match your wardrobe for the day.
Fitbit has become a household name due to its wide range of high quality fitness trackers and wearables. The Zip is its entry level tracker that acts as a discreet yet accurate pedometer. Due to its nature as a pretty simple and straightforward gadget, there's not a whole lot of ways to accessorize it. I would probably recommend the WoCase ZipBand because it makes it so much more convenient, especially for workouts.
