The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is the absolute best alternative to the Fitbit Aria 2 because it's feature-packed, has a great app, and its $40 price tag belies its quality big time.

At $40, it's hard to beat the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale for most people. It measures many metrics that the Aria 2 does not, and its app is leaps and bounds better than those from other "cheap" smart scales.

The best smart scale for most people is also the best alternative to Fitbit Aria 2.

Who should buy this smart scale?

The Eufy BodySense is great for quite literally anyone who wants to regularly keep track of their weight, BMI, body fat percentage, and other physical health measurements. The BodySense even syncs with your Fitbit account, so even if you use a Fitbit tracker, you can still see your weight info from the BodySense scale all on your Fitbit dashboard.

There is one caveat: Since this scale (as do most smart scales) uses bioelectrical impedance to measure body fat percentage, pregnant women and anyone with a pacemaker or other implanted device should not use the BodySense.

Is it a good time to buy this smart scale?

Yes. The Eufy BodySense only came out in 2017, so it still has a long life left. The updates you'll see for the foreseeable future will likely be in the companion app. There also hasn't been any word about a second-generation model coming any time soon.

Reasons to buy Inexpensive

Measures full body composition

EufyLife app is great at contextualizing results

Supports up to 20 users

Connects to Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit Reasons not to buy Third-party app integration is limited to three so far

Cannot delete incorrect measurements in the app

The $40 Eufy BodySense has everything more expensive scales don't

You could spend the $130 on the Fitbit Aria 2, and you'd probably have a great time with it. There's no doubt that it's an excellent smart scale. But for $90 less, you can measure even more than just weight, BMI, and lean mass with the Eufy BodySense, and you can still connect the EufyLife app to your Fitbit account. So your weight, BMI, and lean mass will still appear on your Fitbit dashboard as though you had the Aira 2.

The Eufy BodySense also happens to be the most accurate body scale around, with reviews and testimonials constantly praising its consistency. And though it may not matter to most people, the Eufy BodySense just looks great. It has a sleek, modern design that should complement just about any decor.

The BodySense connects with your Fitbit account anyway, so why spend $90 more?

Yes, the Eufy BodySense lacks a safe mode for pregnant women and people with implanted medical devices, and yes, you do have to have the app open at weigh-in for things to sink, and, yes, you can't delete erroneous readings from the app. But these are all very minor inconveniences when you're getting such a kickass scale for so little.

Alternatives to the Eufy BodySense

If you're not sold on the Eufy BodySense and you're really not into the Fitbit Aria 2, then the absolute best alternative would be the Nokia Body+.