Best Alternatives to Zoom iMore 2020

When you're working from home and need to have a meeting with your colleagues, video conferencing software is a must. It lets you meet up virtually to discuss plans and gives you that critical time to connect. Plus, lots of families and friends love to stay in contact via video chat, so having an app or two that lets you hangout regardless of where everybody lives is crucial. Zoom may be a popular video conferencing app, but if you've paid attention to the news lately, you'll know that has a ton of security issues — so how about something different? Here are our favorite Zoom alternatives for business and personal use.

For business use

Zoom was used by a lot of businesses, and if you're looking for some video conferencing software for your workplace, these are our favorites alternatives to Zoom.

For personal use

Video chatting and instant messaging are some of the best ways to keep in contact with friends and family. Here are our favorite Zoom alternatives to keep you connected to your loved ones.

For business or pleasure, video calling services are a dime a dozen

You want to keep in touch, but you want to keep your information safe. Whether you're working from home and need a way to communicate with your team, or a fun way to socialize with your loved ones, there are a ton of great ways besides Zoom.

Our favorite for businesses is Microsoft Teams because it offers so much value for teams that need to work together. From communication tools and video calls to project management help, its easy to get your entire team working together with Microsoft Teams.

Run a small business and don't want to pay? Cisco Webex Meetings is a great tool to keep it professional and stay in contact. Although the 40 minute meeting time limit can be a little annoying, you are allowed unlimited meetings, so it's easy to start up another one if you need too.

Lastly, it's hard to deny how easy it is to use Facebook Messenger, and since almost everyone has a Facebook account, you're likely going to be able to stay in contact with everyone you could ever want. Have fun with the funny filters and games Messenger incorporates into its messaging service, and don't forget to call your Grandma; she misses you.