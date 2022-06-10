Looking for the best Prime Day iPad deals? You've come to the right place. Here, we've gathered together everything you might need to know if you're looking for an iPad at a discount price, from the big screen iPad Pro to the one-hand friendly iPad Air.

While Prime Day is still some ways off, we're dusting off last year's deals and discounts to give you an idea of what to expect come Prime Day proper. We can't guarantee that these prices will reflect this year's deals perfectly, however, and it's well worth popping this page in a bookmark and checking back closer to the big day - we'll be keeping this page updated as and when we learn more.

That's not to say there aren't some great deals to be had right now - and for the more impatient among us, we've collected together some of the internet's best prices and offers on iPads from around the web.

Not sure which iPad is for you? No worries, we've got you covered: we've tested them all and compared them in our comprehensive guide to the best iPad.

Current iPad deals

Absolutely need an iPad now? There are some great deals out there - here are just a few!

When are we going to see the Prime Day iPad deals?

Amazon is still yet to announce an official date for Prime Day 2022, and it's likely we won't know exactly when until a few weeks before the event. Usually it sits comfortably around mid July on a monday and tuesday - apart from last year, where the date was pushed up to mid June due to pandemic related fears of stock shortages.

Given that stock levels seem to have evened out over the new year, it's likely that Amazon will bring it back to its traditional month slot.

Am I going to need an Amazon Prime account for the Prime Day deals?

In a word, yes. In a few more words, you will need an Amazon Prime account for the very best Prime Day deals, but you may find some great deals that Amazon have made available for customers that don't pay monthly for the privilege. Have a double check on a products page, and if it doesn't say anything about Prime Day then you'll be able to make use of the reduction without the need of an Amazon Prime account. Watch out elsewhere as well - often, many other retailers try to beat Amazon to the punch with some equally good deals.

In some cases in fact those deals can be better - pay close attention to the likes of Walmart and target who in previous years have bettered Amazon's already pretty stellar deals. We'll bring you highlights from other stores too of course.

There's always Amazon's 30 - day Prime trial that if you've not had before is certainly worth a look - especially around Prime Day. Not only will you have access to the Prime Day deals, you'll have a chance to try out the free next day delivery and other perks exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.