Looking for the best Prime Day iPad deals? You've come to the right place. Here, we've gathered together everything you might need to know if you're looking for an iPad at a discount price, from the big screen iPad Pro to the one-hand friendly iPad Air.
While Prime Day is still some ways off, we're dusting off last year's deals and discounts to give you an idea of what to expect come Prime Day proper. We can't guarantee that these prices will reflect this year's deals perfectly, however, and it's well worth popping this page in a bookmark and checking back closer to the big day - we'll be keeping this page updated as and when we learn more.
That's not to say there aren't some great deals to be had right now - and for the more impatient among us, we've collected together some of the internet's best prices and offers on iPads from around the web.
Not sure which iPad is for you? No worries, we've got you covered: we've tested them all and compared them in our comprehensive guide to the best iPad.
Current iPad deals
Absolutely need an iPad now? There are some great deals out there - here are just a few!
When are we going to see the Prime Day iPad deals?
Amazon is still yet to announce an official date for Prime Day 2022, and it's likely we won't know exactly when until a few weeks before the event. Usually it sits comfortably around mid July on a monday and tuesday - apart from last year, where the date was pushed up to mid June due to pandemic related fears of stock shortages.
Given that stock levels seem to have evened out over the new year, it's likely that Amazon will bring it back to its traditional month slot.
Am I going to need an Amazon Prime account for the Prime Day deals?
In a word, yes. In a few more words, you will need an Amazon Prime account for the very best Prime Day deals, but you may find some great deals that Amazon have made available for customers that don't pay monthly for the privilege. Have a double check on a products page, and if it doesn't say anything about Prime Day then you'll be able to make use of the reduction without the need of an Amazon Prime account. Watch out elsewhere as well - often, many other retailers try to beat Amazon to the punch with some equally good deals.
In some cases in fact those deals can be better - pay close attention to the likes of Walmart and target who in previous years have bettered Amazon's already pretty stellar deals. We'll bring you highlights from other stores too of course.
There's always Amazon's 30 - day Prime trial that if you've not had before is certainly worth a look - especially around Prime Day. Not only will you have access to the Prime Day deals, you'll have a chance to try out the free next day delivery and other perks exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.
What iPad deals can I expect?
Good ones. Prime Day has always had some impressive savings on iPads, and this year is unlikely to be any different. These are our predictions for the various models, given Prime Days of previous years.
iPad Pro
Last year's newest model, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models saw modest discounts of around $50. Given how recent the models were, no-one really expected anything better, and the discount turned out to be the best up until that point - most retailers had been reluctant to reduce prices on the item of the moment. Since then, however, there have been heftier discounts of up to $100, and we're expecting around that figure for this year's Prime Day.
iPad 10.2
Apple's more accessibly-priced iPad often sees little to no discount anywhere. Last year it only saw a small discount to $299, which also happens to be the lowest price they've ever seen. Any discount would make this already tempting device well worth grabbing, particularly around the $50 off mark.
iPad Air
Last year's deals were on the previous 4th-generation iPad Air, so the fact that it was a model on the way out may explain why the savings were quite so delicious. We saw the price dip to $539 - a record low at the time. Unfortunately, that was only on a few colours, so you didn't get the pick of the crop. With the new M1 models we're already seeing discounts of around $30 pretty consistently, so we can pretty reliably expect a saving of about $50 or more during the Prime Day 2022 rush.
Previous Prime Day iPad Deals
We've gathered and kept a hold of last year's best iPad deals, and put them here for safe keeping. While they may not reflect Prime Day 2022's iPad deals, they'll give us an idea of what you might be able to expect from this year's big day. Worth bearing in mind that these deals came around the same time as stock shortages, so retailers may well be more likely to give healthier discounts on some of these older models.
