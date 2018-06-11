Just like our moms, dads need attention, too, even if they don't show it as often. If you are still trying to come up with ideas for how to make Dad's special day something to remember, we have a list of apps that will help make Sunday a fun day. Instructables

If your dad is handy with a hammer (or soldering iron, or spatula, or paper), download the Instructables app and find the perfect one-day project to do together. You can find all manner of DIY fun ranging from building electronic gadgets to cooking to making soap. Projects can be quick and easy or something that takes weeks, which is great for more bonding time with dad. If you or your pops already have an Instructables account, you can log in to see your favorite projects and even upload something you have created together. If you and your dad have a few hours and love to work with your hands, Instructables will make Father's Day a success. Free - Download now StubHub

If you want to take dad out on the town, there is still time to find something awesome nearby. StubHub finds events within 50 miles of your current location and makes it possible for you to purchase them right up until the last minute and save them in Apple Wallet. You can sometimes find really great deals since StubHub users can sell tickets, too. Someone might be trying to get rid of tickets to a game they can't go to. You can filter events by type, date, and venue. So, if you're hoping to catch a play on Father's Day at your favorite theater, you can narrow the search to find out whether your perfect night will happen. You can also search directly for specific events. If you are hoping to take dad out for a night of fun, let StubHub help you find the perfect event. Free - Download now OpenTable

One great way to share quality time with the ol' man is with a delicious dinner at a top-notch restaurant. OpenTable supports reservations at thousands of neighborhood haunts. You can search for restaurants by type, location, and even check out popular or new places right up the street. When you find a place, see if there are tables available for the date and time you want to eat and then book the reservations right from the app. Dad will appreciate that you took care of things ahead of time. It shows how responsible you've become. Don't risk full restaurants or long wait times. Use OpenTable to reserve dad's favorite eatery ahead of time. Free - Download now WIRED Magazine

If your dad's favorite pastime is settling down with some good reading material, WIRED is the perfect time passer for the gadget enthusiast, or simply just a life enthusiast. There are great articles about technology, design, politics, and more. You can download issues for offline reading and create a sort of "playlist" of favorite articles across different issues. You can purchase individual issues or buy a yearly subscription. If dad already has a subscription to WIRED, he can just log in and download his collection. If your dad's perfect day involves unwinding with his favorite tech reviews, buy him a subscription to WIRED. Free - Download now Exploding Kittens

One great way to bond with your pops is with a good old-fashioned card game. But, old-fashioned card games are boring. amiright? Exploding Kittens will have you laughing until you cry with hilarious cartoon drawings of kittens in compromising positions. The original card game was made by gaming legends at Xbox and the creator of The Oatmeal, so you know it's good. You can play the game with between two and five people using a device-to-device connection, or join up with strangers online. So, grab your iPhone and compete with dad to see who can get to the bottom of the deck without exploding a kitten (no kittens were harmed in the creation of this game). If you and your dad bond over friendly competition, Exploding Kittens will have you in stitches. Free - Download now Star Walk