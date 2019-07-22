My mom and I planned my own wedding many years ago with the help of a paper workbook called "The Bride Guide" and a lot of phone calls. The process today is completely different. I'm currently helping to plan my daughter's wedding, so I've tested out a number of wedding apps to get us organized. Pinterest

The Knot

Wedding Wire

Appy Couple

Zola Weddings Pinterest

Every project starts with Pinterest nowadays. It's the ultimate inspiration board. As soon as I heard that the engagement was afoot, I started a little Pinterest board. It has since grown into a huge, multi-section idea board I share with my daughter, so we can both add pins to it. There are endless ideas, advice blogs, DIY projects, photos, tips, and vendors to be found there. Free - Download now The Knot

The Knot is probably the most popular wedding planning resource and for good reason. I have found both the website and the app to be extremely helpful. It's more than replaced the workbook I had for my own wedding. Create your guest list, find vendors, and create a personalized wedding website within the app. The Knot also includes helpful planning tools such as a budgeter, to-do checklist, and timeline. Your wedding website can include digital RSVP tools, your registry, wedding weekend information, and more. Free - Download now Wedding Wire

Wedding Wire is also an extremely popular website and app. Depending on where you live, you may find more pertinent reviews of vendors within Wedding Wire. It offers planning tools just like The Knot, as well as wedding forums covering every topic you could imagine. Free - Download now Appy Couple

Appy Couple's website and app are focused on creating a beautiful and functional personalized wedding website for your guests to visit. On your website, guests can RSVP, find your registry, learn all about the weekend plans, accommodations, and even view your wedding photos and video after the festivities are through. It acts as a sort of digital keepsake of your wonderful wedding day. Free - Download now Zola

Zola Weddings is a wedding planning website and app that offers free tools such for creating a wedding website, a guest list, registry, and checklist. Zola also has a particularly detailed wedding registry setup tool. In addition to all of the usual store registries, you can set up honeymoon and cash funds. Create a registry for specific experiences such as a balloon ride or whale watching. Or, you can set up a registry to fund your favorite charitable cause. Free - Download now Are you using apps to help you plan your upcoming nuptials? Which have you found to be most helpful? Let us know in the comments.