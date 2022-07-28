Best apps to track your fertility

When it comes time to make the leap into parenthood, nature can make things very easy sometimes. Other times, however, you may need a little help from science and technology. If you've decided to start the journey into parenthood and need a little assistance with tracking your cycle, these are the best apps to help you bring new life into this world.

Fertility Friend

Fertility Friend is the most comprehensive fertility tracking app on the market. It is rich with features and lets you chart your daily cycle activities. You can track your period, learn your ovulation and fertile days, and more. You can enter your daily BBT temperature, note your fluids, and track changes in your weight. The Analysis section provides information about the most optimal time to have the best chance of conceiving.

You can monitor early signs of possible pregnancy and get a detailed interpretation of your cycle signs. It's data-driven and can be a little intimidating to get started, but it has dozens of tools to help you get on track and find the precise day to make a baby.

Fertility Friend

If you've been trying to conceive, but have been struggling to make it happen, Fertility Friend is exactly what you need.

Clue

Clue is a simple and helpful period and ovulation tracker that helps you become more aware of how your body is doing on a daily basis. The main dashboard shows you a graphic of where you are in your cycle and what to expect in the days to come. When you tap on a day, you can add tracking information, like if you feel cramping, how many hours of sleep you got, and whether you are craving sweets. The tracking options are customizable. If you rarely experience emotional changes, you can leave that tracker out. If you want to pay close attention to your daily BBT temperature, you can add that too. All of this is presented in a simple-to-use interface.

Clue

Clue syncs with the Health app so you can combine your cycle information with the rest of your exercise, health, and medical data. If you've just made the decision to have a baby, this is the perfect app for getting started with your planning.

Glow

Glow not only does a detailed analysis of your own health patterns to help you to understand your cycle better, but it also compares your data to that of millions of other women to create a more comprehensive picture. You can track your chances of conceiving on any given day, and over time, as you continue feeding information into the app, it will help you understand different lifestyle factors that will affect fertility. A large community of other women use the app and communicate within the internal message boards as they navigate cycles, conception, and pregnancy.

Glow

Glow provides in-depth analysis and tracking features that you can compare and contrast with other women in the community. It also includes a great message board.

Ovia

Ovia is relatively simple in comparison to other more comprehensive fertility apps, but it does help you keep track of key factors like cycle, symptoms, and diet. The calendar will reveal your most fertile days to conceive, and the app also compares your data to a huge database of other women who've gone through the same journey to help you understand your chances of getting pregnant. It also provides a portal of videos and articles so you can learn more about the process as you go along.

Ovia

Keep it simple with this straightforward fertility tracker from Ovia. Not only does the app provide a wealth of data and statistics, but it also includes tons of videos and articles about fertility, health, and pregnancy.

Take charge of your fertility

There's one thing in common among all of the best apps to track your fertility: empowerment to take charge of the process. These apps focus on improving overall health and incorporate data to enhance your understanding of how the process works. They can also help you to identify problem areas in your life that could affect fertility in the future. Look at what each has to offer or try out several to see which one feels right for your own journey toward motherhood.

If you live in the U.S. and you're concerned about your data and privacy following the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, be sure to educate yourself on the potential risks before downloading. Some fertility apps have stronger data protection policies than others.