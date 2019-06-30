The Fitbit Versa Lite is a health and fitness smartwatch with a removable band. There are a number of third-party bands out there that look great with each of the colorways available for the Versa Lite. This list showcases some of the best bands you can buy for the Marina Blue Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite. Not all of these bands are blue per se, and not all of them show the blue Fitbit in the photo, but all of these options will go beautifully with the Marina Blue Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite.

Which one should you choose?

If you want to dress up your Fitbit Versa Lite, I'd go for the stainless steel mesh Milanese Loop-style Kimilar Metal Band. Because of the loop and magnetic closure, you never have to worry about being between buckle holes. It won't be out of place at the gym, looks great with your casual athleisure wear, and dresses up beautifully for even the most formal occasions. If I were to own just one band besides the one that comes with the Fitbit Versa Lite, this would be the one.

On the other hand, if you prefer something geared primarily towards your workouts, the Moretek Silicone Band makes a fun addition to your band collection. The blue stained glass look shown above really speaks to me. It comes in different colors and patterns so there is sure to be something for everyone. It's soft and flexible and comfortable to wear. Since it's silicone, you won't have to worry about getting it wet; go ahead to the gym, pool, beach, or wherever and dive in.

