Best Bands for Blue Fitbit Versa Lite iMore 2019
The Fitbit Versa Lite is a health and fitness smartwatch with a removable band. There are a number of third-party bands out there that look great with each of the colorways available for the Versa Lite. This list showcases some of the best bands you can buy for the Marina Blue Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite. Not all of these bands are blue per se, and not all of them show the blue Fitbit in the photo, but all of these options will go beautifully with the Marina Blue Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite.
Milanese style: KIMILAR Metal BandStaff Favorite
Modeled after Apple's Milanese Loop, this mesh band is comfortable, adjustable, classy, and ready for anything. Wear it to work or to the gym, you'll always fit right in. You're not limited to blue; this band comes in ten different colors.
Flexible loop: CAVN Nylon Band
With a loop style and hook-and-loop closure, this comfortable nylon band adjusts easily to fit just about everyone. It comes in 13 different colors including the blue shown here, although personally, I'd go for the rainbow-striped option.
Premium fabric: NANW Woven Fabric Band
This woven fabric band lets you express your style with 16 different colors and subtle woven patterns. The Lake Blue band shown here won't be an exact match to the Marina Blue Fitbit Versa Lite, but it will go nicely.
Straight replacement: Fintie Sport Band
If you just want to replace the band that came with your Fitbit Versa Lite, this one is pretty darn close. Unlike the original Fitbit band, this silicone band has the pin-and-tuck closure like the Apple Watch Sport Band. There are three other color options if you want a change from blue.
Pretty patterns: Moretek Silicone Band
I love this stained glass look with shades of blue. There are eight different color and pattern options for this sporty and flexible silicone band, including just plain black or white.
Genuine leather: KADES Leather Strap
There's no substitute for the look and feel of genuine leather. This classy leather band takes your Fitbit to dressier occasions, but leave it at home when you go to the gym. It comes in 18 different colors, including a striped model and some glittery colors.
For adventurers: SUPCASE Protective Case with Strap
Pretty? No, but this heavy-duty case and band will help keep your Fitbit Versa Lite from getting banged up on your next adventure. It only comes in black, but it won't matter if it matches since the Fitbit's blue aluminum finish will be covered up anyway.
Slender style: Bayite Slim Leather Band
This genuine leather band tapers away from the Fitbit Versa Lite for a slim, delicate look. Choose from a whopping 34 colors and patterns including florals and sparkly colors.
Three-for-one: Wepro Bands
Stock up and save on these silicone bands sold as a three-pack. Choose from seven different color combinations ranging from sedate to bold.
Elegant duo: VIGOSS Metal Straps
You want a stainless steel band but you can't decide between a mesh loop or link style? You don't have to choose; pick up both for a reasonable price. If you don't want Marina Blue, you can also choose Black or Rose Gold for some contrast.
Milanese trio: Find-MyWay Mesh Stainless Steel Bracelet
If you love the Milanese Loop style as much as I do, this is an economical way to stock up on different colors. There are two different trios offered here, plus a bunch of singles and duos.
Protect the screen: NANW Screen Protector 3-Pack
Whether you want to protect your Versa Lite's screen or change up the look, NANW has you covered. Since the aluminum around the screen is covered up, you can "change" your Marina Blue Fitbit Versa Lite into a different color if you want. There are 11 different color combinations from which to choose.
Which one should you choose?
If you want to dress up your Fitbit Versa Lite, I'd go for the stainless steel mesh Milanese Loop-style Kimilar Metal Band. Because of the loop and magnetic closure, you never have to worry about being between buckle holes. It won't be out of place at the gym, looks great with your casual athleisure wear, and dresses up beautifully for even the most formal occasions. If I were to own just one band besides the one that comes with the Fitbit Versa Lite, this would be the one.
On the other hand, if you prefer something geared primarily towards your workouts, the Moretek Silicone Band makes a fun addition to your band collection. The blue stained glass look shown above really speaks to me. It comes in different colors and patterns so there is sure to be something for everyone. It's soft and flexible and comfortable to wear. Since it's silicone, you won't have to worry about getting it wet; go ahead to the gym, pool, beach, or wherever and dive in.
