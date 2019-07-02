The Fitbit Versa is a highly capable health and fitness smartwatch that comes in two colors: Black/Black Aluminum (black smartwatch with black silicone band) or Peach/Rose Gold Aluminum (rose gold smartwatch with peach silicone band). The bands can be replaced with other first-party or third-party bands to change up your look. The Rose Gold Fitbit Versa is so attractive, it shouldn't be limited to the peach-colored band it comes with.

Which one should you choose?

The Fitibit Versa is a feature-rich smartwatch that connects to your smartphone and tracks your steps, exercise, calorie burn, sleep, female cycles, and more. It also gives you notifications from your smart phone so you won't miss calls, texts, and other app alerts. The Peach/Rose Gold Aluminum color can be tricky to match, but there are plenty of options out there so you're not limited to the band it comes with.

My personal favorite is always going to be the Milanese style. This CAVN Stainless Steel Wristband is made from a metal mesh, so it feels nice and light on the wrist. The loop design and magnetic closure means that it's adjustable for size, you're never stuck between buckle holes. Its elegant style is perfectly suited to formal occasions, yet it doesn't look out of place with your most casual looks. If you can only buy one replacement band for your Fitbit Versa, this is the one I'd get.

If stainless steel isn't for you, I'd go with the Bayite Slim Leather Band. The color is subtle and neutral, and you can't go wrong with classic leather. I actually think that blush pink looks nicer with rose gold than peach does, but that's a personal choice. This particular smartwatch band comes in a whopping 32 different colors, but I picked this one to spotlight because it has a rose gold buckle. The buckle certainly doesn't have to match your Fitbit exactly, and if you're not concerned with that matching then you have lots and lots of choices here.

There are plenty of other Fitbit Versa bands out there — not just for Rose Gold fans, so if you don't see something on this list for you, no sweat!

