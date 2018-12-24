The Alta HR is perhaps Fitbit's most unassuming fitness tracker in the company's lineup. Featuring a touchscreen, the Alta HR includes a continuous heart rate tracker along with simplified heart rate zones. with the Alta HR, you can get a better understanding of your heart health without having to buy something bulkier like Fitbit's Ionic and Versa.
To make your otherwise non-descript wearable device stand out and be more unique, consider buying a new band or two to match your mood, outfit, or activity. Here are some of the best Fitbit Alta HR bands now on the market at various pricing levels.
Metal for less
SWEES Metal Band
Yes, you can buy metal bands for your Alta HR that aren't expensive. This model comes in various colors and includes a secure magnetic closure that allows you to choose the most comfortable size, no buckle needed.
Luscious leather
Tobfit leather bands
Featuring a classic slim design, this two-pack is available in various color choices and will fit wrists between 5.5 and 8.1 inches. Again, this is a less expensive option versus the leather bands offered by Fitbit.
Beautiful and low cost
Vancle Replacement Bands
These three-packs come in various colors and styles. Made of TPU material, these bands are soft and durable. Available in large and small sizes.
Sample pack
RedTafor Bands
You get 12 bands in this package. Colors include black, teal, Navy blue, white, coral, gray, plum, pink, brown, light pink, and many more.
Military-inspired choice
Public School for Fitbit
Made by Public School for Fitbit, this accessory combines an athletic aesthetic and rugged technicality. Available in black only, this one makes a great (and pricey) gift.
Geniune Fitbit leather
Fitbit Leather Band
Fitbit's own leather band for the Alta and Alta HR is available in camel, pink, and graphite. Choose small or large.
A great Three-fer
CreateGreat
If you're working with a small budget, this is the three-pack to get. Like other options on the list, these are available in various colors.
Attractive solution
Wearlizer Compatible
With a knock-down buckle design, this band is available in various styles including silver, gold, and rose gold. Each one comes in a stylish gift box.
Sporty alternative
SKYLET replacement bands
Also a three-pack, the Skylet package is available in various styles. Each band is made from silicone materials, and is soft and breathable,
Whether you're looking for an official Alta band from Fitbit or an inexpensive multi-pack, you should find what you want here. These bands represent a broad section of the type of bands you can expect to find for your wearable device. Be on the lookout for others in stores and online.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.