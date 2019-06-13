Your Fitbit Charge 3 is an incredibly efficient and reliable wearable that tracks everything from your sleep to your steps to your workouts and your menstrual cycle, so for such a versatile piece of tech, you'll need a couple of different bands depending on the occasion. There are bands that are available to dress up your outfit for a night out, keep you comfortable while you're sweating at the gym, have you looking like a professional in the office, and everything in between. Here are the best of the best bands for your Fitbit Charge 3.
- Best for Most: QIBOX Silicone Sports Band
- Luxury Leather: Maledan Genuine Leather Band
- Fitness Pick: Fintie Soft Nylon Sport Band
- Affordable: Tobfit Sport Band Replacement
- Stylish: Marval Power Handmade Leather Strap
- Reliable: JOMOQ Milanese Metal Wristband
- Eye-catching: somoder Flower Cuff
- Comfortable: X4-Tech Silicone Sport Replacement Band
- Colorful: Allbingo Stylish Soft Strap
Best for Most: QIBOX Silicone Sports BandStaff Favorite
The QIBOX Silicone Sports Band is a comfortable and reliable band replacement for your Fitbit Charge 3. It is designed to be both breathable and durable for day-to-day wear, and it comes in a wide variety of bright and colorful color combinations.
Luxury Leather: Maledan Genuine Leather Band
The Maledan Genuine Leather Band is a soft, stylish, and super secure Fitbit Charge 3 band. A stainless steel buckle keeps the band secured on your wrist and can be easily adjusted to fit a number of wrist sizes. It comes in eight different color choices.
Fitness Pick: Fintie Soft Nylon Sport Band
The Fintie Soft Nylon Sport Band is ideal for people who love to work up a sweat while still looking sleek. It's a breathable, simple band for easy 1-handed adjustments and is super simple to install. It comes in black, blue, pink sand, and seashell colors.
Affordable: Tobfit Sport Band Replacement
The Tobfit Sport Band Replacement is a flexible, comfortable Fitbit Charge 3 band that's both water resistant and ideal for lengthy workouts. It's an incredibly affordable band and it comes in a variety of different colors. It comes in packs of two, four, or seven.
Stylish: Marval Power Handmade Leather Strap
The Marval Power Handmade Leather Strap is a band that looks more like a piece of hip, modern jewelry than a standard Fitbit Charge 3 band. It's made from a durable genuine leather and comes with 4 adjustable snaps for a variety of different wrist sizes.
Reliable: JOMOQ Milanese Metal Wristband
The JOMOQ Milanese Metal Wristband is a band that has a bit more of a professional look and feel. It's easy to attach the strap around your wrist and comes in 16 different color options. If anything goes wrong with it an 18-month warranty has you covered.
Eye-catching: somoder Flower Cuff
The somoder Flower Cuff is a beautiful, striking Fitbit Charge 3 band replacement that looks like a piece of designer jewelry. It's made out of stainless steel and comes in rose gold, black, and silver color options with a detailed rose on each side of the band.
Comfortable: X4-Tech Silicone Sport Replacement Band
The X4-Tech Silicone Sport Replacement Band is a great option for people who want to build up a sweat. It's a comfortable band with perforated holes that allow your skin to breath during your workout. It comes in 12 bright, eye-catching color options.
Colorful: Allbingo Stylish Soft Strap
The Allbingo Stylish Soft Strap is a reliable and flexible band that comes in 8 incredibly vibrant patterns like sugar skulls, cheetah print, pawprints, floral, and more. It can easily be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes and if anything goes wrong, an 18-month warranty's got your back.
Find the perfect fit for you and your Fitbit Charge 3
You and your Fitbit Charge 3 deserve a radical selection of awesome band replacements that'll suit you no matter what your day-to-day tasks throw at you. We love the QIBOX Silicone Sports Band because of its comfortable wear, bright color selection, and reasonable price tag, making it a great option to consider for your wrist.
If you want a band that's a bit more glitzy and glamorous, the somoder Flower Cuff is absolutely worth peeking at. The intricate detail of the rose makes it look like a piece of expensive jewelry, and if anything goes wrong with the band, a 12-month warranty has you covered.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.