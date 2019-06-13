Your Fitbit Charge 3 is an incredibly efficient and reliable wearable that tracks everything from your sleep to your steps to your workouts and your menstrual cycle, so for such a versatile piece of tech, you'll need a couple of different bands depending on the occasion. There are bands that are available to dress up your outfit for a night out, keep you comfortable while you're sweating at the gym, have you looking like a professional in the office, and everything in between. Here are the best of the best bands for your Fitbit Charge 3.

Find the perfect fit for you and your Fitbit Charge 3

You and your Fitbit Charge 3 deserve a radical selection of awesome band replacements that'll suit you no matter what your day-to-day tasks throw at you. We love the QIBOX Silicone Sports Band because of its comfortable wear, bright color selection, and reasonable price tag, making it a great option to consider for your wrist.

If you want a band that's a bit more glitzy and glamorous, the somoder Flower Cuff is absolutely worth peeking at. The intricate detail of the rose makes it look like a piece of expensive jewelry, and if anything goes wrong with the band, a 12-month warranty has you covered.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.